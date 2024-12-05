Hyundai Motorsport GmbH will support the Genesis Magma Racing program across the two sports car championships.

Initially, Genesis will field a two-car entry in the 2026 WEC season before joining IMSA in 2027 with support from ORECA Motorsport and IDEC Sport.

The program will be headed up by ex-Alpine F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul, who now heads up Hyundai’s motorsport programs.

Featured Videos

The announcement did not come with any detail about Hyundai’s future in the FIA World Endurance Championship but it has long been rumoured that the marque will quit rallying.

“The official launch of Genesis Magma Racing is a momentous occasion,” said Hyundai Motorsport GmbH president Abiteboul.

“As the backbone of Hyundai Motor Group’s global motorsport activities, Hyundai Motorsport will play a vital role in this latest ambitious program.

“We are elevating our circuit racing expertise to a whole new level as we prepare to compete in some of the world’s most challenging series.”

With the unveiling of the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar also came confirmation of drivers Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani.

Lotterer and Derani are considered among the top sports car racers having both won the most prestigious endurance races in Europe and North America.

“I am beyond thrilled and thankful to join the Genesis brand for its entry into endurance racing,” said Lotterer.

“After winning the FIA Hypercar World Endurance Drivers’ Championship this year, this opportunity is the perfect fit for me to channel my work, experience, passion and motivation into a new project with a team of highly ambitious individuals.

“I am excited to start working on this project and build a successful future from the very beginning.”

Derani added, “The ambition behind Genesis’s endurance racing project and the track record of those involved was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.

“As a driver, being involved in a project from the start is highly rewarding. I look forward to bringing my experience of developing cars and winning titles to the team.

“Given the competitiveness of LMDh, it will be a big challenge, but I believe all the necessary ingredients are here to make this endurance journey successful.”

Although branded as a Hypercar, the prototype is built to the LMDh regulations.

Hypercars are bespoke prototypes whereas cars built to LMDh are based on carbon monocoques supplied by various manufacturers.

“This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis chief creative officer.

“As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed — which drives how we create and innovate — in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean.”

Before its 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship program, Genesis Magma Racing will partner with IDEC Sport with an LMP2 entry in the European Le Mans Series.

That line-up includes ex-Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant, Jamie Chadwick, and Mathys Jaubert.