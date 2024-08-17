Stanaway – who will lose his Grove Racing seat at the end of the season – reiterated his prowess in wet conditions by leading the way, his late 54.455s leaving him five-hundredths clear of Cam Waters.

Chaz Mostert was third fastest to make it an all Ford top three, a stark contrast to the Camaros dominating in dry conditions on Friday.

The conditions caught two of the rookies in the field out, Ryan Wood beaching his Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang on the outside of the hairpin at the six-minute mark.

He would get going again and end up fifth fastest.

Aaron Love's effort was more spectacular, the Blanchard Racing Team driver having a high-speed lose on his way through the last corner.

That left him facing pit wall halfway down the front straight, with several near misses with other cars as he tried to get going again.

“I was really just hanging on for a bit of it, I felt like a ballerina,” Love told the broadcast.

“The scary part was trying to get the thing out of there because everyone was coming through to finish their lap. And trying to get reverse in these things is not too easy. But I just held a lot of lock into it and hoped for the best.”

Bryce Fullwood was the best-placed Chevrolet with the fourth best time, while the Triple Eight drivers were seventh (Will Brown) and eighth (Broc Feeney).

Next up is knockout qualifying which kicks off at 12:55pm AEST.

Results: NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint Practice 2