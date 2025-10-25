The Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup Australia was red flagged and abandoned after a multi-car crash on the second lap.

In GR Cup qualifying, only six drivers put in competitive times due to red flags. It meant the grid for Race 1 of Round 4 would go off Friday practice times.

Lincoln Taylor was the fastest then and he led throughout, just holding off Brock Stinson. However Taylor incurred seven seconds worth of kerb hop penalties and was relegated to 18th as the race finished behind the safety car.

Stinson was declared the winner while Charlie Parker who was next across the line, was penalised two seconds and dropped to eighth. Zane Rinaldi was credited with second ahead of Oliver Wickham and Lachlan Gibbons who started 10th.

William Seal placed fifth ahead of Jett Murray, Pip Casabene, Parker, Jordan Freestone and Hayden Hume. Jack Westbury was the instigator of the safety car. He was squeezed for room at Turn 11 when he tried to pass Freestone and suffered broken steering.

GR Cup after scheduled for two races on Sunday at 9:05am and 12:20pm AEST.

Aussie Racing Cars were scheduled for two races but the second, the traditional reversed grid race, was abandoned due to incidents in other sessions.

As was the case in Race 1 on Friday, it was a two-driver battle between Garland and Joel Heinrich. For seven laps they were locked together. On the next lap they had contact at Turn 12 which saw Heinrich’s car get some airtime.

Garland won, Heinrich recovered and held onto his second spot. Jack Boyd was third in a somewhat lonely race where he was eight seconds off the leaders and four seconds up the road from his nearest challenger.

Caleb Paterson was fourth ahead of Brandon Madden and Ryan Reynolds. Nathan Williams was in that battle until his car expired, so too Mason Harvey until he went out. Reece Chapman finished seventh after he started 24th.

Race 4 of Round 6 is scheduled for 11:00am on Sunday.