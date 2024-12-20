Few would have predicted the way the F1 2024 season would have played out, least of all Liam Lawson who sat down for the latest episode of the KTM Summer Gill.

In less than three months, Lawson went from the F1 sidelines to one of the best seats in the sport.

His impact in just six races was seismic, earning him a call-up to partner with four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull in F1 2025.

It’s been called the toughest job in motorsport, but that’s not how the young New Zealander sees it.