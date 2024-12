SVG is one of the great motorsport success stories of 2024. He rocketed to stardom on the NASCAR scene, winning races in the Xfinity Series and more than holding his own during his outings in the Cup Series.

Now he has a full-time Cup ride for 2025.

In the latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill he details his experience so far, reveals some of the challenges of moving to a new country, explains his rugby celebration and talks about his backyard race track.