Smith, nephew of former full time Supercars driver Jack, hits the track with the new livery for the first time in a pre-season Super2 test at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

The test provides valuable seat time ahead of the 2026 season, as Smith moves to tin-top racing after a lengthy stint in open wheel competition, including Indy NXT and Formula 3.

For Smith, the test marks the beginning of a new chapter in his racing career.

“It’s awesome to finally see the livery revealed and get the car out on track,” Smith said.

“The car looks incredible. I’m very grateful to SCT Logistics for backing me in my debut Super2 year and to Matt Stone Racing for the opportunity.”

“Today is all about learning, getting comfortable in the car, and building momentum heading into the season.”

MSR CEO Matt Stone is pleased with the progress that has been made so far, and with the opportunity to work closely with Smith as he makes the jump into Super2.

“We’re happy with how pre-season testing has started and the data we’ve been able to collect so far,” Stone said.

“This time on track is crucial for us and for Tommy as he familiarises himself with the car.”

The Sydney test will prove crucial for the readiness of both the team and Smith, who has relatively little tin-top experience.

Smith will be benchmarked against Super2 sophomore Ayrton Hodson, and Alice Buckley, whose family owned car will be supported by MSR.

The Dunlop Super2 Series commences at the Dunlop Sydney 500 from February 20-22.