The team has announced an immediate split with the Kiwi following the weekend’s Gold Coast 500.

Stanaway was already due to be replaced next season as part of a double driver change at the squad, despite his claims of a two-year deal.

A replacement for the Sandown and Adelaide rounds is yet to be named, although 2026 recruits Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser are the logical options.

“PremiAir Racing wishes to advise that, following discussions with Richie Stanaway after the Gold Coast 500, he will step away from the team with immediate effect, bringing his time with PremiAir Racing to an early conclusion,” read a statement.

“As previously outlined prior to the Gold Coast event, Richie was set to depart the team at the end of the 2025 season following the decision not to take up the 2026 option on his contract.

“That announcement also confirmed that PremiAir Racing would welcome Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser as its two full-time drivers for the 2026 season.

“The team will confirm Richie’s replacement driver for the remaining 2025 events in the coming days. This decision will ensure continuity while maintaining our focus on building strong momentum into next season.

“PremiAir Racing thanks Richie for his efforts during his time with the team and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Stanaway conceded at the Gold Coast 500 that news he’d be replaced for 2026 almost certainly marked the end of his full-time Supercars chances.

The Kiwi had difficult full-time campaigns with Tickford Racing and Garry Rogers Motorsport across 2018-19, before retiring and then rebuilding his career through wildcards and co-drives.

That netted a full-time return at Grove Racing last season, while PremiAir offered a lifeline after the Penrite team decided mid-year to sign Kai Allen for 2025.

Stanaway declared last week that he wishes to continue his career as a co-driver, having won the 2017 Sandown 500 with Tickford and the 2023 Bathurst 1000 at Triple Eight.