Flagged by Speedcafe last month, the signings mark a double change for a team that will be led by Roland Dane next season.

The squad’s Bathurst hero James Golding has already inked a deal to move to the Blanchard Racing Team, while Richie Stanaway faces an uncertain future.

A PremiAir contract marks a long-awaited first full-time Supercars driver for Ojeda, while Fraser returns to the championship following a single season with Tickford Racing in 2023.

“It gives me great pleasure to be able to announce Jayden and Declan as our drivers for 2026,” said team owner Peter Xiberras.

“They have more than proven themselves worthy of these drives in many different ways and myself and my team are looking forward to working with them next year as we work to claim more podiums and hopefully, our breakthrough race win.”

Ojeda, 26, starred as co-driver to Walkinshaw Andrew United’s Ryan Wood in the recent Endurance Cup and is expected to combine his PremiAir duties with a Mercedes-AMG program in GT land in 2026.

“I am rapt to be joining PremiAir Racing from 2026,” said Ojeda.

“The journey this team has been on over the past few years is really inspiring, and the dedication from Peter and everyone involved makes this project one I’m genuinely excited about.

“To be stepping into a full-time Supercars seat is incredible and it’s a huge credit to all the people who’ve supported me from the start of my career.

“I can’t wait to join the team and play my part in the continued growth of this group.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and can’t thank Peter and Carmen enough. Here’s to hoping I can bring home some strong results next year to repay their faith in me.”

Fraser, the 2022 Super2 Series winner, has spent the last two years as co-driver to Andre Heimgartner at Brad Jones Racing and is excited to be returning to full-time duties.

“I am extremely excited to be joining PremiAir Racing for 2026 and into the future,” he said.

“I have seen the trajectory of the team in recent years, driven by Peter and Carmen’s strong desire to become a championship-contending team.

“With the introduction of key personnel to add to the already talented PremiAir Racing group, I am sure we can make that happen.

“I cannot thank Peter and Carmen for their trust and support in selecting me to pilot the car and cannot wait to chase success in 2026.”

Xiberras also thanked Golding and Stanaway for their efforts leading into the final three rounds of the current season.

Golding joined the team midway through 2022 while Stanaway – who sensationally declared in Bathurst week that he has a two-year deal with the team – arrived at the start of this season.

“I must take a moment to recognise Jimmy and Richie for all of their efforts and their continued dedication to making sure the PremiAir Racing Camaros are up there racing at the pointy end,” said Xiberras.

“You only have to look at the Bathurst 1000 to see the talent and the passion these boys have, and I wish them all the best for the future.

“While there is a lot of talk about 2026 at the moment, both for our team and throughout the Supercars paddock, we still have plenty of racing to do in 2025 including at the Gold Coast 500 this weekend, where we will be looking to round up our season on the best note possible.”