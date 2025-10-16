Dane cut his last ties with Triple Eight at the end of 2024 amid the Red Bull Ampol squad’s sensational deal to switch from GM to Ford.

Stating an allegiance to GM, Dane has worked with PremiAir in a consulting capacity this season but is upping his commitment for next year.

Team owner Peter Xiberras is determined to turn his squad into a Supercars powerhouse, despite having been overlooked by GM for homologation team duties in favour of Team 18.

“I have known Peter for a number of years now and I have been following closely how things had been going with PremiAir Racing for quite some time, even before I started with the team in a consulting role this year,” Dane said.

“Working with the team this year has allowed me to really get a deep understanding of how the team operates and how they all work together, there are definitely some good points with this team but also room for improvement which I’m keen to get involved with next year.

“I have Peter’s 100 percent commitment about making sure that the potential this team has is realised and I am greatly looking forward to the challenge as team principal in 2026, I would like to thank Peter and the team for welcoming me.”

PremiAir was born out of Tekno Autosports/Team Sydney, which Xiberras bought ahead of the 2022 season.

Its longstanding relationship as a Triple Eight customer will cease at the end of 2025 due to the latter’s Ford switch.

PremiAir has recruited several ex-Triple Eight staff over the years, including its competition director Ludo Lacroix.

“I have come to know Roland over quite a few years and I have always admired what he created with his racing empire,” he said.

“The first time we met was in 2019 when I purchased my first Triple Eight car and he has been someone that I have highly respected ever since.

“This year we have been working with Roland on some projects for PremiAir Racing and having him go from a consultancy role to fulltime will be a great opportunity for our team.

“The knowledge, expertise, and work ethic that Roland brings to the table is simply immense and having built Triple Eight into a championship dominating powerhouse, the decision to have him as our team principal is something that just makes sense from every angle.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with Roland in this new capacity in the new year, and to see what we can achieve together as we look to move PremiAir Racing up the grid.”

PremiAir expected to undertake a double driver change for 2026, with James Golding and Richie Stanaway expected to make way for Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser.

Golding will move to the Blanchard Racing Team while Stanaway declared in the lead-up to the Great Race that he has a two-year contract with PremiAir.

The duo sit currently 13th and 22nd in the championship respectively after Golding’s podium at the Great Race, while PremiAir is 10th in the teams’ standings.