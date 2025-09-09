With the heavyweight squads having already locked in their drivers, all eyes are on the musical chairs in the second half of pit lane.

The biggest moves are expected at Queensland-based GM teams PremiAir Racing and Matt Stone Racing, where double driver changes are looming.

PremiAir is understood to have lined up Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser as replacements for current duo James Golding and Richie Stanaway.

WAU co-driver Ojeda is likely to dovetail a maiden full-time Supercars campaign with international GT3 commitments for Mercedes-AMG.

Known as ‘Juice’, the 26-year-old Ojeda already has considerable Supercars experience in co-driver and wildcard outings, as well as two Super2 seasons and a single Super3 campaign.

For Fraser, 24, it’ll mark a return to full-time main game duties. He contested the 2023 championship with Tickford Racing, losing his ride when it scaled back from four to two entries.

The 2022 Super2 Series winner is currently preparing to line-up in the Enduro Cup as a co-driver for Brad Jones Racing for the second straight year.

The only expected full-time vacancy at BJR in 2026 has already been filled by current Matt Stone Racing driver Cam Hill, who is set to replace Bryce Fullwood in the #14 entry.

MSR is poised to welcome back Jack Le Brocq next season following two years at Erebus Motorsport.

The identity of Le Brocq’s 2026 teammate is less clear, with BJR refugee Fullwood and Triple Eight wildcard Zach Bates among others linked to the team.

It’s widely believed MSR intends to part ways with Nick Percat in a surprise development after the parties signed a three-year deal midway through 2024.

Elsewhere, David Reynolds appears increasingly likely to remain at Team 18 for another season, despite the presence of Porsche star Harri Jones in its co-driver line-up.

There are now precious few seats available for displaced drivers – or emerging talent – to fall into.

Top slots at Triple Eight (Will Brown, Broc Feeney), Grove (Matt Payne, Kai Allen), Tickford (Cam Waters, Thomas Randle) and WAU (Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood) are all locked in.

Dick Johnson Racing has insisted veteran Will Davison is safe alongside Brodie Kostecki, albeit without a formal announcement having been made.

Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans are all expected to stay on at BJR, with Jones having already been part of initial Toyota Supra testing.

Erebus has its academy drivers Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes as potential replacements for Le Brocq alongside Cooper Murray, with the former currently the favourite to land the seat.

That leaves the Blanchard Racing Team, which does not currently have a driver confirmed for either of its entries.

Young gun Aaron Cameron, who joined the squad in place of Aaron Love after the opening round this year, has made his case to stay – and will need an experienced teammate alongside.

BRT is believed to want James Courtney to return for another campaign, but the veteran has given no sign he intends to backflip on retirement.

The Melbourne-based Ford squad’s options are understood to include Golding, who finished in the top 10 of the championship last year with PremiAir.

Current teammate Stanaway and fellow Bathurst 1000 winner Percat face uncertain futures heading into the Endurance Cup, where a host of young guns are looking to make their mark.

They are led by Tickford wildcard Rylan Gray, who lamented the cyclical nature of the Supercars silly season following his latest Super2 Series round victory at Ipswich last month.

2026 Supercars Championship

Triple Eight (Ford)

Will Brown, Broc Feeney

Grove Racing (Ford)

Matt Payne, Kai Allen

Tickford Racing (Ford)

Cam Waters, Thomas Randle

Walkinshaw Andretti United (Toyota)

Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood

Dick Johnson Racing (Ford)

Brodie Kostecki, Will Davison

Brad Jones Racing (Toyota)

Andre Heigmartner, Cam Hill*, Macauley Jones*, Jaxon Evans*

Team 18 (GM)

Anton De Pasquale, TBD

Matt Stone Racing (GM)

Jack Le Brocq*, TBD

PremiAir Racing (GM)

Jayden Ojeda*, Declan Fraser*

Erebus Motorsport (GM)

Cooper Murray, TBD

Blanchard Racing Team (Ford)

TBD, TBD

*expected but unconfirmed