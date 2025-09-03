The Bathurst 1000 winner has been the subject of speculation in a Supercar silly season that is expected to see several high-profile moves.

There has been the looming threat of Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion Harri Jones, who has recently made clear his intentions that he would like to race full-time in Supercars.

Reynolds, however, said he does not anticipate he will be vacating his seat, believing the team will take up an option to extend his contract.

“I think their intention is for me to stay, and my intention is to stay – that’s all I know right now, so I don’t know what else to say,” Reynolds told Speedcafe.

“There’s an option on my agreement, and I think both parties’ intention is for it to happen. I think the next step will be hopefully just the formality of it.

“Hopefully it’ll happen sooner rather than later and that way we can march forward into the next year with more confidence, I suppose.”

The comments are a step forward on the uncertainty he expressed in June amid a lean patch.

In July, Reynolds took significant strides forward with a pole position in Townsville.

Still, he lags behind his teammate Anton De Pasquale, who is seventh in the points. Reynolds is only 18th.

The veteran said the decision is ultimately in the hands of Team 18 and he is still waiting for word.

“You know in yourself whether you’re doing a good job or not,” said Reynolds.

“So, me and my engineer Krusty (Richard Hollway) have been working really hard to try and get the most out of each other to make this a successful relationship.”

Reynolds’ season began with a horror run of finishes outside the top 10. It took him until the 12th race of the season to break through.

In the 14 races since the drought-ending result, Reynolds has had four more top 10s.

“It’s been challenging,” said Reynolds of his season to date.

“It’s been very challenging on my end. At the start of the year, we didn’t have many results. We had a lot of issues we had to fix, which put us on the back foot.

“During the year, we sorted all those issues out and now we’re starting to see progression. That’s what you want to see.

“When your results are average, your demeanour is gonna be average. My car has gotten better, so my attitude’s gotten better. I’ve always got a good attitude. I’m always really positive about every situation I go into.

“At the end of the day, we have a really heavily mechanical sport and if the car’s working well, the driver can do his job, but if the car’s not syncing with the driver for whatever reason, you need to find out why and investigate why.

“Everyone knows we’ve got 25 of the best drivers in the country. If you give them the fastest car, they’ll probably win the race.

“You’ve just gotta make your car faster than everyone else, and it’s quite hard to do, because there’s 25 other people trying to do exactly the same thing.”

Team 18 will become the General Motors homologation partner in 2026, taking over from Ford-bound Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Reynolds will be joined by Lee Holdsworth in the Enduro Cup, which begins at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 12-14.