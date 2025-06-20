Reynolds is a key figure in current Supercars silly season speculation given he’s technically out of contract at the end of this year.

Team 18 does hold an option on Reynolds for 2026 with the driver currently waiting to hear if that will be exercised or if he’s a free agent.

“Yeah, I suppose I am uncertain [about next year],” Reynolds told Speedcafe. “It’s not a nice feeling, this has been my life.

“My intention is always to stay at the team, I hate change. Even though I’ve been at a lot of teams, I don’t like changing.

“It’s always my intention to stay. We’ll see what happens. All I can do is give everything I have and see where it ends up.”

As for threats to Reynolds’ current seat, the likes of Harri Jones – who will race for Team 18 at the enduros this year – and Tickford junior Rylan Gray are speculated to be potentially candidates if the new GM homologation squad does decide to make a change.

For Reynolds, meanwhile, there are potential vacancies at the likes of Brad Jones Racing and PremiAir Racing next year, while Blanchard Racing Team is one outfit that will definitely need a new driver for the retiring James Courtney.

Reynolds has been in tense contract stand-offs before, including when he left Tickford in 2015, his exit out of Erebus after just one of 10 years in a deal, and his most recent move from Grove Racing to Team 18.

That means it’s familiar enough territory, with Reynolds happy to leave the negotiations to manager John Ruggiero.

“I’m fine about the whole situation,” he said.

“You have it in the back of your head, but since I have someone dealing with it on my behalf, it’s not something I need to think about all of the time. It’s only when people come and talk to you that you’re reminded about it.

“But it’s almost not up to yourself as the driver. All you can do is perform on the day and hope your car is fast and then the results will come.”

Results have been lean so far this year for Reynolds, although a solid Sunday in Perth, which included second in qualifying and seventh in the race, is cause for optimism heading into the Darwin Triple Crown today.

“I do feel like we’ve turned a corner from Sunday in Perth,” he said.

“We changed our set-up drastically on Saturday night and I went miles faster in qualifying and I was up the front again.

“At the end of the day if the car is right, I know I can do the job. It’s pretty easy. I always say, driving is the easy part. It’s making your car faster than anybody else’s that is the black art.

“I hope we’ve really turned a corner after Perth, because that lifts my confidence and lifts the team’s confidence.

“I don’t like living in hope, it’s a horrible place to be. But hopefully we’re going to see some change.”