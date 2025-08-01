The Queensland-based Chevrolet team is set to lose Cam Hill from its line-up, with the Canberran understood to be bound for Brad Jones Racing.

Currently in his third season at MSR and having scored a career-first win at Albert Park in March, Hill is set to replace Bryce Fullwood in the soon-to-be Toyota squad.

While that has appeared on the cards for some weeks, speculation is now swirling that teammate Nick Percat is no guarantee to continue in the other MSR Camaro.

Percat joined the team in 2024 and signed a contract extension through 2027 just six months into that maiden season in which he won two races.

Hill and Percat currently sit 11th and 13th in the championship respectively amid a campaign in which form has swung wildly.

Team owner Matt Stone told Speedcafe the squad’s immediate priorities are the current season and sorting through the situation with Hill.

“Our main position at the moment is obviously focusing on this season,” said Stone.

“We set a goal of having two drivers in the finals and unfortunately at the moment both are sitting on the wrong side of the bubble.

“Our main focus is on getting both our cars into the 10 in the next three rounds.

“But outside of that obviously there’s been no secret to the speculation around car #4 and Cam Hill’s future.

“Our top focus at the moment is on locking away the steerer of car #4 and getting that situation all sorted over the coming months to get ready for next year.”

Former Super2 Series winner and current BJR co-driver Declan Fraser leads a list of candidates being linked to MSR.

Fraser completed a single full-time Supercars campaign with Tickford Racing in 2023 and has been pushing to rejoin the championship ever since.

Among other potentials is former MSR full-timer Jack Le Brocq, should he not be retained alongside Cooper Murray at Erebus Motorsport.

It’s unclear whether shoring up a replacement for Hill and the corresponding funding for that entry will impact Percat’s position.

Asked whether there is a possibility Percat does not continue with the team, Stone refused to rule it out.

“For us we’re just working through the motions of the one seat we know we do have available,” he said.

“There’s no real movement in that area that I can speak to at the moment, but the silly season is the silly season.

“I’ll always be surprised by the things that come out of it, so you never know.”

MSR is among the players in a busy market that includes PremiAir Racing, the Blanchard Racing Team, Team 18, Erebus and BJR.

PremiAir boss Peter Xiberras this week flagged the possibility of a double change at his squad, while BRT also has both seats uncertain.

Triple Eight made an emphatic statement on Wednesday by announcing three-year extensions with Will Brown and Broc Feeney, locking them down through 2029.

Tickford Racing, Dick Johnson Racing, Grove Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United also have their drivers locked in.