The Supercars powerhouse announced today that both of its current drivers have agreed to new deals that run until the end of the 2029 season.

That marks a three-year extension with the pair having previously been signed through to the end of next year.

The move is significant given Brown’s immediate future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks.

While it’s thought both drivers were sounded out by GM earlier this year, in the wake of news that Triple Eight will defect to Ford, talk of renewed interest in Brown from GM surfaced in the lead-up to the Townsville 500 – and has persisted ever since.

It appears that has prompted this earlier-than-expected confirmation from T8 of a new deal with Brown, which was initially expected to come around the Ipswich Super440 weekend.

As part of the announcement Brown played down the notion that he may have considered an early exit.

“It’s cool to re-sign,” said the reigning champion.

“Obviously it’s fairly early, I had another year on my contract, but I think it’s cool after winning the championship last year that the team has come to us and wanted to re- sign us sooner than later to lock us down.

“For me there wasn’t a question mark, no question mark about the team in any way, I’m very happy here, the team does such a fantastic job. So to re-sign with this team is amazing and this soon makes it even better.

“[I’m] looking forward to having my future sewn up and just concentrating on the racing.”

While fierce internal competition from Feeney had been cited by sources as a reason that Brown could look for a change, he has highlighted it as a reason he wants a long-term future at T8.

“I was really happy to hear that both Broc and I signed on together,” Brown added.

“For me it’s about having a competitive teammate, which I absolutely do have this year that’s for sure. He’s been doing a fantastic job, but it pushes you to be better and it also keeps the team operating at a very high level.”

Feeney’s new deal follows an initial contract that saw him take over from seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup as a teenage rookie back in 2022.

“For me, there was no other place that I’d rather be here in Australia and, you know, I’ve always loved being with Triple Eight here so it’s awesome to already be renewing for the future,” said the current series leader.

“I think the results this year are showing the strong relationship that we’ve got here, and Triple Eight’s not one to go through drivers – a lot of the guys have been here for a very long time, so hopefully I can continue to get the results and hopefully some big trophies to go with it in the next few years.

“Obviously Will and I get along pretty well, it’s always good to get along really well and work together well, and I think it’s really good for team and really good for the future, locking in younger guys that can stick around for a long time.

“It’s exciting. I mean, now I don’t have to think about anything else except for winning for another few years, which is a good mentality to have.”