Percat arrived at the squad this year on a multi-year agreement but has now signed on again in a multi-year deal which takes him through to the end of the 2027 season.

The South Australian achieved a drought-breaking win, just MSR's second in the top flight and a first for race engineer Jack Bellotti, at this year's Albert Park event.

His strong form has continued with the #10 Camaro pilot currently fourth in the drivers' championship after another solid showing at Hidden Valley last time out.

“I'm extremely excited to have extended my contract with Matt and the MSR family,” said Percat.

“From the moment I met the guys and girls at MSR, I knew it was the team I wanted to be at.

“Throughout the season so far everyone has continued to lift and I can see the momentum building.

“I feel I have found a family that I can grow with and continue to get great results; Matt and the team have all the tools in place for success and I'm proud to be a part of it.

“Having a long-term deal with MSR means we can build on our great start, and the relationship with the crew and Jack Bellotti will be extremely strong for the years to come.

“It's very exciting for me to be a part of what we have here at this team and the journey ahead.”

Between Percat and team-mate Cameron Hill, MSR is currently sixth in the teams' championship, four spots up on where it finished in 2023.

Team owner Matt Stone said, “Nick has been a fantastic addition to the culture at our team.

“The results have been solid and we are looking strong in what is a very tight championship this year both in drivers' and teams' points.

“It's great to have Nick locked in for the next few years at MSR, we are excited for what the future holds together.”

Percat admitted he considered retiring last year off the back of two difficult seasons at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Now, depending on how Hill's career may progress, he could become the longest-serving MSR driver in the team's Supercars Championship history.

The announcement comes on the eve of this weekend's NTI Townsville 500.