Golding, who affirmed on Wednesday that he will depart PremiAir Racing at the conclusion of 2025, will replace retiring champion James Courtney at BRT.

BRT is set for a significant revamp next year which will include a customer relationship with Triple Eight following the powerhouse squad’s defection to Ford.

Golding is familiar with Triple Eight machinery thanks to his time at PremiAir, which currently runs the customer car model.

“I could see the direction the team is heading and it’s an exciting opportunity to be part of building that momentum,” said Golding.

“BRT is a young team with big potential, and their ambitions align closely with my own. I had other options on the table, but this was the one that I can see success in.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to that journey and working together to achieve strong results.”

BRT is yet to sign a teammate for Golding although incumbent Aaron Cameron is hopeful of staying on.

“We’re excited to welcome James to Blanchard Racing Team on a multi-year deal,” said Tim Blanchard.

“He’s proven he has the pace and consistency to compete at the top level, and we believe he’s the right driver to take the team to the next level.

“Securing James gives us stability and a strong platform to continue building, and we’re looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel in 2026.”

BRT marks Golding’s fourth Supercars squad having begun as a co-driver at Garry Rogers Motorsport before scoring a full-time call-up for the team in 2018.

GRM’s exit from Supercars at the end of 2019 left Golding to spend two years as a co-driver with Team 18 before being handed a career lifeline by PremiAir midway through 2022.

Golding finished seventh in last year’s championship having scored the team’s maiden pole position and podium finish, the latter achieved alongside David Russell in the Sandown 500.

However, a difficult 2025 to date has left him 15th in the standings with just the Bathurst 1000 remaining ahead of the Finals Series cut-off.

PremiAir boss Peter Xiberras has declared he won’t make a final decision on his 2026 drivers until after Bathurst.

Jayden Ojeda has though been lined up to take one of the seats, while 2022 Super2 Series winner Declan Fraser is being strongly linked to the other.