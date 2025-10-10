Richards hit the stationary car of Brock Stinson before being rear-ended by Harrison Blanchard, knocking the third-generation racer unconscious.

An ambulance was sent to the scene of the crash, at which point Richards was taken to Orange Hospital and was released on Friday evening.

Taking to social media, Richards revealed the extent of the ordeal.

“Had a nasty shunt today which sent me to the ER,” Richards wrote.

“For those who don’t know I was involved in a multi-car pile up, which knocked me out.

“Feeling a lot better though slight headache but got released from hospital tonight.

“Big thank you to the medical staff who looked after me at the scene and in the medical centre.

“As well as the staff and paramedics at Orange Hospital.”

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup continues with Race 2 on Saturday afternoon.