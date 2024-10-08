To mark the release of Venom: The Last Dance, the #96 Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro will carry a black and white scheme with the famous face.

“I am blown away by how amazing this car looks – the Venom: The Last Dance details look sick and the black-to-white down the car is such a cool effect,” said driver Jones.

“I remember Venom from when I was a kid playing video games and to have this epic Marvel character on a race car is something else. Pizza Hut and Sony Pictures have taken it to another level.

“Coming into Bathurst with a new livery is a good way to start what is always a special week. Jordan [Boys, co-driver] and I come here looking for a bit of a fresh start after Sandown.

“The car had pace and we could see the potential there. We’ll take that confidence to the Mountain and see what happens.”

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in cinemas on October 24.