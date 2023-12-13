An all-star trio of Supercars drivers has been confirmed for Scott Taylor Motorsport’s 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour campaign.

As tipped by Speedcafe, STM has entered Triple Eight wildcard driver Craig Lowndes along with Tickford Racing team-mates Cam Waters and Thomas Randle in a Mercedes-AMG.

The move means that the squad is now a genuine chance at outright victory, which would be Lowndes’ third in the once-around-the-clock Mount Panorama enduro.

“It’s always exciting to go to Bathurst knowing you have a shot at outright victory and I think this year we have all the pieces of the puzzle to do that,” he said.

“To come back for a third year with the STM team and knowing the enthusiasm Scotty has for us to have a crack at winning the race is fantastic.

“Cam and Tom are at the top of their game and were both really impressive in the Supercars Championship this year. They have lots of Bathurst laps so I’ve got no doubt they’re going to be very quick.

“As a team, we are a very well-balanced driving line-up so we’re all pretty excited to get there next February.”

STM was a DNF in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour but a winner in Class C for Porsche Cup cars, Lowndes’ fourth class victory in the race, in 2022.

That year was the last in which Waters started a Bathurst 12 Hour, in an Audi GT3, with his other tilt at the event coming in a Strakka Racing Mercedes-AMG in 2018.

“I’ve raced the Bathurst 12 Hour a couple of times and it’s always been really enjoyable,” he said.

“It’s cool to partner with my Tickford Racing teammate Tom and with Lowndesy to have a crack at winning the race this year.

“It didn’t take much time to say yes when they came to me and asked if I wanted to be involved. Scotty always does things the right way so we know we’ll have the package to be competitive.

“The race has come a long way since I last drove a Mercedes there in 2018 but I know we’ll be up to speed quickly and I can’t wait for the challenge and for racing at Bathurst two weeks in a row next February.”

Once again, STM will support the Prostate Cancer Foundation, raising funds and publicising its ‘Get Checked’ message.

Randle said, “I’ve always wanted to compete at the Bathurst 12 Hour so to be able to do it with Cam and with Craig makes it an extra special way to make my debut.

“I love driving GT3 cars, they’re an awesome race car and I can’t wait to drive it around Mount Panorama.

“The 12 Hour has become such a must-win race in the world of Endurance racing so to be going there with a realistic shot of a good result is pretty exciting.

“Men’s health is something close to my heart and to be able to spread awareness and be part of the PCFA in this way is really special.

“Thanks to Scott, Ash Seward and the STM team for having me along and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Lowndes added on the cancer message, “To know we will continue to raise funds and awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is great.

“It’s a cause close to my heart given my family history, To able to prompt men to have the chat and get checked, is an important message.

“I know the team are looking forward to continuing the great work we’ve done for the last two years.”

The STM Mercedes-AMG will be prepared by Ashley Seward Motorsport.

Scott Taylor himself said, “We at STM are so privileged to have incredibly talented people in Craig, Cameron, and Thomas in our line-up for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour; they are true gentlemen both in and out of the car which is most important to Rebecca and me.

“We thank them for their commitment and in turn will provide them, by way of Ash Seward, with the sharpest tools to take on the world’s best at The Mountain.

“This is our fifth time at the Bathurst 12 Hour having achieved second, fourth, and first in class in Cup Car but we have never won [outright] – yet – and so 2024 is about achieving that goal using the brilliant race craft skills of these home-grown Australian icons in Craig, Cam, and Thomas.

“Equally as important of course to the race is our charity partners, Prostate Cancer Council of Australia, so please donate and of course, Get Checked.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.