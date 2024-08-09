On Friday, Brad Jones Racing confirmed Dean Fiore will partner Jaxon Evans in the SCT Motorsports entry.

This year will be the 16th start for Fiore in the Bathurst 1000 and his fourth with Brad Jones Racing.

“Excited to be back in the BJR stable with the SCT crew for this year,” said Fiore.

“I am also thrilled by the prospect of supporting a young talent like Jaxon. I've been following his career over the years through Porsche and GT and he's had some great results.

“Jaxon and I also get along very well, we've been around each other for a few years, spending a few hours in the drivers' trailer.

“I'm excited to support his enduro campaign in 2024.”

With Fiore's confirmation, that leaves just two seats unaccounted for. In reality just one remains.

James Moffat is expected to continue with Cameron Waters in the Monster Energy-backed #5 Ford Mustang. That just leaves Thomas Randle as the only driver without a co-driver lined-up.

At a recent ride day following the Sydney SuperNight, Lochie Dalton cut laps in the #55 Castrol-backed entry. Randle was joined by Garry Jacobson last year.

Asked recently on SEN's radio show The Driver's Seat whether Jacobson would be returning, Randle said, “Umm, Maybe. I did have another driver in the car at the ride day. So I guess you'll have to stay tuned.”

Dalton has obvious links to the team through his wildcard program but Tyler Everingham is expected to drive that entry.

The Super2 Series regular and three-time Bathurst 1000 starter has long been linked to the team. His last start in the Great Race came with Tickford Racing and Declan Fraser last year.

After joining James Courtney, Zak Best will not expected to return to Tickford this year.

2024 Supercars Championship driver/co-driver line-up: