On Friday, Brad Jones Racing confirmed Dean Fiore will partner Jaxon Evans in the SCT Motorsports entry.
This year will be the 16th start for Fiore in the Bathurst 1000 and his fourth with Brad Jones Racing.
“Excited to be back in the BJR stable with the SCT crew for this year,” said Fiore.
“I am also thrilled by the prospect of supporting a young talent like Jaxon. I've been following his career over the years through Porsche and GT and he's had some great results.
“Jaxon and I also get along very well, we've been around each other for a few years, spending a few hours in the drivers' trailer.
“I'm excited to support his enduro campaign in 2024.”
With Fiore's confirmation, that leaves just two seats unaccounted for. In reality just one remains.
James Moffat is expected to continue with Cameron Waters in the Monster Energy-backed #5 Ford Mustang. That just leaves Thomas Randle as the only driver without a co-driver lined-up.
At a recent ride day following the Sydney SuperNight, Lochie Dalton cut laps in the #55 Castrol-backed entry. Randle was joined by Garry Jacobson last year.
Asked recently on SEN's radio show The Driver's Seat whether Jacobson would be returning, Randle said, “Umm, Maybe. I did have another driver in the car at the ride day. So I guess you'll have to stay tuned.”
Dalton has obvious links to the team through his wildcard program but Tyler Everingham is expected to drive that entry.
The Super2 Series regular and three-time Bathurst 1000 starter has long been linked to the team. His last start in the Great Race came with Tickford Racing and Declan Fraser last year.
After joining James Courtney, Zak Best will not expected to return to Tickford this year.
2024 Supercars Championship driver/co-driver line-up:
|No
|Team
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|1
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Todd Hazelwood
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|87
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Will Brown
|Scott Pye
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Declan Fraser
|12
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jaxon Evans
|Dean Fiore
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Jaylyn Robotham
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D'Alberto
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Kai Allen
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ryan Wood
|Fabian Coulthard
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|19
|Grove Racing
|Matt Payne
|Garth Tander
|26
|Grove Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Dale Wood
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|20
|Team 18
|David Reynolds
|Warren Luff
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|TBC
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|TBC
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|David Russell
|23
|PremiAir Racing
|Tim Slade
|Cameron McLeod
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Aaron Love
|Aaron Cameron
|7
|Blanchard Racing Team
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|888
|Triple Eight
|Craig Lowndes
|Cooper Murray
|118
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Matt Chahda
|Brad Vaughan
|4
|Matt Stone Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Cameron Crick
|10
|Matt Stone Racing
|Nick Percat
|Dylan O'Keeffe