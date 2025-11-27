So after tackling a ride day following the Sandown 500 and a two-day test at South Australia’s The Bend, Cindric flew to Queensland for some more driving.

His destination was Paul Morris’ Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast – the driver training facility at which a host of the current Supercars stars have honed their craft.

“I’ve had a relationship with Paul Morris for a while, and obviously see everything that he does there,” Cindric told Speedcafe.

“It’s one of those things, you’re never too good or too experienced as a race car driver to get some tips or some different perspective. I had a free weekend, so why not?

“They invited me to come out and spend some time driving some of their school cars with some of the kids out there, and Paul and I did some ride-alongs together.

“He’s got a great facility up there and it was just fun to see it all firsthand.”

Cindric was able to pick up advice not only from 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Morris, but Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki too.

“Brodie was there for a couple hours during the day, so I got to pick Brodie’s brain about how to drive the cars and stuff like that,” he said.

“It was just another great example of everyone being really welcoming for me coming over and having this experience.

“I’ve got the impression that everyone wants to see me do well and have a good time in this experience.”

Cindric said he feels comfortable in the Tickford Mustang following extensive running at the open and flowing Bend Motorsport Park.

The concrete canyon of the Adelaide street circuit that he’ll face for the first time this evening, though, is another matter.

“I think learning the track is going to be the biggest challenge, and how quickly I can do that, and how well I can do that,” he said.

“But I feel pretty well at home in the car. I think there’s going be more to learn as far as how the tyre falls off, how to take care of it, but also how to extract the most out of it.

“And qualifying on green tyres is going to be the most important thing, I think, setting yourself up for a great race finish.

“So being able to kind of balance all that at the same time while still trying to learn, is going to be the challenge.”

Cindric met his actual race crew for the first time at the Adelaide circuit on Thursday, as well as checking out the circuit – including the infamous Turn 8.

He said his goal for the weekend is simply to “run all the laps” and has repeatedly stressed a desire to stay out of the championship fight.

While a Ford import, Cindric also came away from his Gold Coast adventure with an amusing tip for the title.

“I think Broc Feeney is going to win it all. I met him in the Gold Coast last weekend in an Italian restaurant,” he said in a Tickford video.

“That guy was wearing spaghetti wearing a white shirt, white pants, white socks and white sandals.

“If that’s not the most confidence you’ve ever seen… that’s the winning horse right there.”