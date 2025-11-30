Ojeda was ninth-fastest in Sunday morning’s qualifying session, and 0.3651s off pace-setter Ryan Wood of Walkinshaw Andretti United.

There was elation in the PremiAir Racing camp, led by race engineer Andrew Gilliam.

Ojeda was announced earlier this year to be part of PremiAir Racing’s line-up in 2026 alongside Declan Fraser, but was given an early start at Sandown after Richie Stanaway’s sudden departure.

“Pretty incredible. Lost for words, actually,” said Ojeda of his qualifying effort.

“I thought to myself yesterday, it’d be pretty cool to make it to a shootout and to get to do it before the end of the year is awesome.

“A massive thank you to the whole PremiAir Racing crew to repay some of the faith of getting me in nice and early and get a head start on next year. Really cool.

“Just a massive credit to the whole team. A lot of work has gone in since I jumped in the car and it’s a nice little way to start next year as well.”

Supercars champions Mark Skaife and Garth Tander heaped praise on the 26-year-old, who was a standout with Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Wood in the Enduro Cup.

Wood and Ojeda looked like they would be among those vying to win the Bathurst 1000 until the #2 Ford Mustang suffered an engine issue that took them out of contention.

Ojeda joked in his interview with Craig Lowndes after qualifying that he needed advice from the Supercars legend for his shootout lap.

Tander, meanwhile, said it was an invaluable opportunity ahead of the 2026 season.

“The fact that Juice just said then, ‘I don’t know what to do’ is great because he will learn what to do this year and then when he goes about building his campaign next year, he’s already done that Top 10 Shootout,” said Tander.

“When he does a Top 10 Shootout next year, he will know what to do. That’s why they put him in the car this year.

“We know that he can drive the race car fast, he proved that during the endurance races when he shared with Ryan Wood.

“This kid, Jayden Ojeda, will be fast next year in that car. He will be making top 10 shootouts, he will probably put that car on the podium next year, and that’s why they’ve got him in early so they can get a head start ahead of 2026.”

Skaife was also complimentary of Ojeda’s efforts.

“It’s huge. To be in the top 10 in this category any time, you’re doing a really good job,” he said.

“And then around a circuit like this, it’s especially hard. Especially when the conditions are quite variable and you’ve got to time the run and do the best job at the right point of the session.

“That’s why they’re all elated, because you can see there, they’re all rapt, because that is just a great entree to 2026.”

Sunday afternoon’s Top 10 Shootout begins at 1:05pm ACDT to decide the grid for Race 3.