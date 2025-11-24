In the latest Pirtek Poll, Mostert gathered 916 votes – just over 49 percent of the total 1847 votes made before this article was published.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney came in second with 33 percent of the votes (610 in total).

Feeney’s teammate Will Brown was third on 180 votes while Grove Racing’s Kai Allen was not far behind in fourth on 141 votes – each earning 10 percent and 8 percent of all votes.

Mostert has his best chance of winning the Supercars title with Walkinshaw Andretti United on the streets of Adelaide.

“Sandown as a whole, what an amazing weekend for us as a team, what a dream Saturday to lock out the front row alongside my buddy Woody,” said Mostert after Sandown.

“I was running my own race at the beginning, we were a bit compromised with some of the things we took into the race, but we learnt lots about our race car today going into Adelaide.

“Still proud of our weekend, will use the bad run today as a bit of fuel and motivation to come out swinging.

“There’s no doubt we have the car to try and do the job in Adelaide and the team is firing all cylinders at the moment so I’m looking forward to the opportunity at the last round to have a crack.”

Mostert (5030 points) will have to overcome a 20-point deficit to Feeney, who will start the Adelaide Grand Final on 5050 points.

Results: Who will win the 2025 Supercars Grand Final?

Chaz Mostert – 49.59% (916 votes)

Broc Feeney – 33.03% (610 votes)

Will Brown – 9.75% (180 votes)

Kai Allen – 7.63% (141 votes)