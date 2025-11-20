Broc Feeney and Will Brown have qualified for the Finals Series decider in first and third respectively alongside second-placed Mostert and Grove Racing’s Kai Allen in fourth.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner believes it’s not a case of strength in numbers, however.

With Ryan Wood out of contention and Matt Payne the latest victim of the Finals Series, Mostert and Allen have the benefit of being the preferred driver at their respective teams.

Feeney and Brown face the risk of there being no clear favourite, at least in Mostert’s mind.

“We’re really starting to understand this Final Series as the race goes on,” Mostert told Speedcafe.

“If you said before Gold Coast, ‘What do you expect from Finals?’ I had no idea, we’d never done one, but now we’re two rounds in and you’re kind of feeling like you are understanding how you’ve got to attack it and position it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win three out of the four races, which I take a lot of confidence from, especially how the year has gone.

“[Sandown] really proved pivotal for me in how [Ryan] Woody really helped me as well. We have, I feel like, the perfect hand to go to Adelaide.

“We have that team dynamic. We’ve been learning race in, race out, and they know that in our team that we have to, for the #25, do everything we can to try and get that position.

“Triple Eight’s still gotta be cautious. Who are they picking? That’s gotta be the real question. Who are they saying is their guy to go win the championship?

“It’s going to be an interesting dynamic in that team come [Adelaide] and what they’re gonna do and how Broc and Will work together.

“I know it’s been all friendly and saying, ‘Oh, we don’t care about getting the Final Four’, but there’s no ticket to go past Adelaide. This is it.

“It would be interesting to see if finally, in the history of Triple Eight, if they’ll actually let two cars race or not. So it’ll be interesting.”

Brown came up short of victory in Saturday’s Supercars race at the Sandown 500 thanks largely to Wood’s roadblock efforts.

Brown looked like he had enough pace to overtake Wood and hunt down Mostert, but the #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang held the #1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro at bay long enough.

Mostert said Wood is not expected to be a “rear gunner” but his absence from the Finals Series picture will give Walkinshaw Andretti United absolute clarity.

“It’s just certainty of knowing what you’re gonna do in certain situations,” Mostert explained.

“We talk massively about double stacking and all that kind of stuff. If you’ve got a car in the finals, you try and prioritise a car to make sure it’s not double stacking.

“You normally do that from whatever grid position you start or vice-versa, you’ve got strategy A and strategy B.

“Their strategy (Feeney and Brown) is beat each other, so it makes it clear cut for us and our communications – what we need to do to try and win this championship for everyone at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“We’ll try and do that and Kai will be exactly the same. And no doubt we’ll also see in the exciting last races, is there any Ford blue blood in drivers, is there any GM blood, all that cool rivalry that’s been in our championship for so many years.”

On paper, Broc and Brown are the biggest threat to Mostert’s title bid. Feeney won the Sprint Cup and has the most race wins and pole positions of any driver this year.

Brown has two wins to his name and nine podiums on top of that.

Although Allen is winless in his rookie season, Mostert said he can’t be discounted.

“I know a lot of you guys in the media really pump up certain drivers and certain hype about it, but it’s a really cool spot to see where Gen3 [is] and where the drivers we have in this championship [are],” said Mostert.

“And if you’re a rookie like Kai, the credentials speak for themselves. You can’t discount someone because they’re early in their career or not — or guys like Woody or guys that have been in the championship for 10 years, this format has really opened that up for all different experience levels for guys in there.

“It’s do-or-die out there in races. You’ve gotta put your 100 percent into it and you can’t really focus on the last race you come from either.

“It’s just cool to see how close qualifying’s been this back part of the year. Like Bathurst, you couldn’t predict that the first six cars would be in one-tenth of a second of each other. Tell me the last time Bathurst was that close.

“The guys that have got into the final four, it’s not really down to luck. It’s really about everyone’s own story and what they’ve been able to do to get themselves there and one lap and one race at a time.

“We’ve all had to fight tooth and nail to get here and some people’s story didn’t happen, but that just showed how competitive the top 10 was in this Final Series.”