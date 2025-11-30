Feeney was spun by Wood, the teammate of title rival Chaz Mostert, on just the sixth corner of the race in a hugely controversial start to the decider.

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup labelled it a “grubby act” while Walkinshaw Andretti United boss Ryan Walkinshaw argued Wood had been squeezed into the wall by Feeney.

Wood’s car bounced off the concrete on the right-side of the circuit before tagging the right-rear of Feeney’s Camaro.

Stewards issued Wood with a 15-second time penalty, having deemed he was “predominantly to blame”.

“The Stewards reviewed broadcast vision in conjunction with the DSA (Driving Standards Advisor),” read a stewards summary.

“The vision showed Car 2 attempting an inside overtake on Car 88 at Turn 6 on Lap 1.

Car 2 attempted to force his Car through on the inside of Car 88.

“At the point when Car 88 turned in for Turn 6, Car 2 had insufficient overlap on Car 88 to be entitled to space on the inside.

“A collision occurred and Car 88 spun and lost multiple positions.

“The Stewards determine that the Driver of Car 2 was predominantly to blame for the collision and impose a penalty consistent with previous breaches of a similar nature.”

Feeney was spun to the back of the pack in the incident and his attempt to charge back up the order has been hampered by an engine issue and two slow pit stops.