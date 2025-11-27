The Red Bull squad has both its drivers in the final four, while Ford squads Walkinshaw Andretti United (Chaz Mostert) and Grove Racing (Kai Allen) have one each.

Mostert suggested in the wake of the Sandown 500 that Triple Eight will have to pick one driver to put its efforts behind in Adelaide.

“For us there’s no choice we need to do there,” said Triple Eight technical director Pete Ringwood of the team’s situation.

“We’ve got three races that we’re going for. The points differ between the races, but there’s so much jeopardy through the weekend with the rain and pit strategy.

“We feel there are some other teams in the finals that have the ability to run alternate pit strategies, there’s a choice of tyres and strategies you can run.

“We don’t have that, we’re going for the best points with both drivers. There’s absolutely no preference that we’re handing out there, we’re going for the championship with both of them.”

The biggest issue for Triple Eight is the threat of its second driver having to stack behind their teammate in a Safety Car-induced pit stop cycle.

“We’ve talked about that, we’ve had quite a large pre-brief, but this is how we approach most weekends,” Ringwood said.

“Obviously, there’s more on the line this weekend. Unfortunately, it’s a common problem, but a good problem to have.

“We have the pit priority and the double-stacking risk. Essentially since the Safety Car rules have changed recently, it’s always front of mind for any race weekend.

“There are circumstances, it all depends quite a bit on where the other two cars in the finals lie, and we have the tools and ability to work through that as it happens.”

The double-stack could well torpedo the hopes of Brown if he’s unable to get on top of the qualifying slump that has plagued the bulk of his season.

While Feeney has flown to a record-equalling 16 pole positions already this year, Brown has started 10th or worse in each of the last eight races.

“It’s something we’re still working through,” said Ringwood of Brown’s struggles.

“We’ve got full confidence in Will, but there are plenty of tools out there, whether they’re evaluating simulators, evaluating different strategies we can do there to plan for the race weekend.

“If you look back at some of the events we’ve had, it’s weather affected, tyre choice how we prep the tyre, what out laps got affected by who else was on out laps.

“There’s certainly things we can do on the planning side, operationally in the garage, to make sure we’re getting the best chance of clean, uninterrupted runs.”