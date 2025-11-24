Davison, 43, is coming to terms with a sudden end to his 20-year full-time Supercars stint following Dick Johnson Racing’s decision to drop him with a year to go on his contract.

The veteran is though expected to return as a co-driver next season, replacing Garth Tander in the Grove Racing line-up.

Davison already has two Bathurst 1000 victories to his name among a total 22 race wins. He has, though, fallen short of championship success, with a best of second to Jamie Whincup in 2009.

“As I make my way toward Adelaide, the enormity is starting to hit me. This will be my final full-time Supercar start,” Davison said in a social media video.

“Was I a champion? No. Did I fight for it and get close many times? Yes. Reflection is natural. Hindsight is easy, but I refuse to live with regrets or second guess the sliding doors moments.

“My journey has been incredible. I’ve tried, time and again, to stop and smell the roses – but the intensity of this sport makes that hard.

“I know I’ve been misunderstood at times. I’ve tried to be honest, fair, friendly, and do the job. You can’t please everyone, and that’s OK.”

Davison’s career has had more sliding doors moments than most, as his current five-year tenure at DJR is the longest number of consecutive seasons he’s remained with any one squad.

Three initial years at DJR were followed by two at the Holden Racing Team, three at Ford Performance Racing, two at Erebus Motorsport and two at Tekno Autosports.

A lifeline with 23Red Racing followed. When that was suddenly shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davison was sidelined for most of 2020 before returning with DJR in ’21.

Davison’s best was almost certainly good enough to win the championship, but the stars never quite aligned.

His last three years have been patchy amid DJR’s struggles in the Gen3 era and he currently sits 19th in the 2025 standings, well and truly overshadowed by new teammate Brodie Kostecki.

That has led to a barrage of social media criticism for Davison – which he and wife Riana Crehan have occasionally weighed into.

“This sport is tough,” he said.

“People will criticise you no matter what you say or do, but there is also so much support and deep down, I know how hard I’ve tried. How much I’ve given, how much I’ve pushed myself.

“More than half my life has been spent inside a Supercars paddock. I came back from Europe over a million dollars in debt, and I’ve been a paid professional from my first lap.

“Since then, I’ve been written off multiple times. Sometimes by others, sometimes by myself.

“But every time I found a way to rise again, and I’m proud of that. I’ve loved every minute, the highs and the lows.

“The lows made me who I am. I’ve been incredibly self-critical, my own hardest task master. My mind is my strength and also my weakness. But I’m proud I lasted as long as I did.

“Thank you to the haters. You fuelled my fire and taught me what not to be.”

The recent Sandown 500 featured Davison’s 600th Supercars race start, making him just the fifth driver to achieve the feat behind Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander, Mark Winterbottom and James Courtney.

Courtney will also have his final full-time start this weekend, while Tander has quit co-driving to focus on TV duties – opening the door for Davison at Grove Racing.