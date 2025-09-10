Sea freighting delays meant the two-litre touring cars won’t hit the track until Saturday, with their total running cut from three to two races.

The entire Friday schedule has been shuffled as a result, with the first track running now Aussie Racing Cars at 9:00am local time, rather than Touring Car Masters at 7:25am.

Other changes include start times for the opening two Supercars sessions.

Practice 1 will now start at 11:10am (previously 10:15am), with the co-driver only Practice 2 now at 1:30pm (previously 12:45pm).

The Practice 3 start time of 3:55pm is unchanged.

A Saturday shuffle now has Practice 4 (9:50am), Practice 5 (12:00pm) and Qualifying (3:05pm) all five minutes later than originally scheduled.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

The Saturday afternoon Top 10 Shootout is unchanged at 4:50pm, while there are no changes to Sunday’s fixture that has a warm-up from 9:30am and race from 1:45pm.

Click here for the full updated schedule