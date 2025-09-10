TCR World Tourcars were set to arrive earlier this week, but shipping delays mean the four international teams competing will not have their cars arrive until Friday afternoon.

Friday’s planned two practice sessions and two-part qualifying have been scrapped as a result.

Saturday will feature a 30-minute practice at 7:15am ACST before an all-in 30-minute qualifying at 9:00am ACST.

The first race of the weekend is scheduled for 2:15pm ACST on Saturday. TCR will conclude its weekend with its second race on Sunday at 12:00pm ACST. Both races will be approximately 60km.

Fans are being invited to watch teams set up on Friday night as they race to be ready for Saturday morning’s first session.

The international teams competing at The Bend are Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, GOAT Racing, and SP Competition.

“This is motorsport theatre at its rawest and most passionate,” said Marcello Lotti, WSC Group president.

“The commitment of our teams and drivers means fans will get to witness not just the racing, but the extraordinary human effort it takes to put world championship cars on the grid.

“This is the heart and soul of motorsport — and we will literally build these cars overnight.”

Alistair MacDonald, The Bend Motorsport Park CEO, added: “This is a race against time, with crews building cars through the night under lights in the Skidpan.

“Our 3,000 campers and fans alike are welcome to watch the drama unfold.

“It evokes memories of Bathurst 1983 when Dick Johnson and his team famously rebuilt a car overnight just to make the start line.

“That same drama and passion will be on show here in South Australia this weekend.”

Coverage of the event will be live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

The Bend Motorsport Park TCR World Tour schedule:

Saturday, September 13

7:15am-7:45am – Free Practice

9:00am-9:20am – Qualifying 1

9:25am-9:35am – Qualifying 2

2:15pm – Race 1 (pit lane opens 1:55pm)

Sunday, September 14

12:00pm-12:30pm – Race 2 (pit lane opens 11:30am)