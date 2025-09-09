The international TCR series is acting as the co-headliner alongside the Repco Supercars Championship and the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.

Initially, the TCR grid – a combination of the TCR World Tour and TCR Australia Series – was set for three races across the three-day weekend.

However, that looks unlikely with the World Tour cars not set to arrive at The Bend until Friday following shipping delays.

The first program released by Supercars had the TCR World Tour scheduled for a one-hour shakedown on Thursday prior to competition beginning on Friday.

Two practice sessions and a two-part qualifying were scheduled for Friday followed by two races on Saturday and a finale on Sunday.

The late arrival means teams will likely get their first on-track session on Saturday. It’s anticipated one race will be cancelled as a result.

Speedcafe understands several schedule options have been discussed and are awaiting approval from promoter WSC Group and the FIA.

The event schedule has been pulled from the Supercars website due to impending changes that are expected to be finalised today.

The international teams competing at The Bend are Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, GOAT Racing, and SP Competition.