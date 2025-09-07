Four teams from overseas will compete at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend – Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, GOAT Racing, and SP Competition.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has brought the most cars of any team with four of its 03 TCR cars to be driven by Thed Björk, Santiago Urrutia, Ma Qing Hua, and Yann Ehrlacher.

The local teams include HMO Customer Racing, Garry Rogers Motorsport, Ashley Seward Motorsport, Team Soutar Motorsport, Harris Motorsports, and Challenge Motorsport

A total of six manufacturers will be represented, with the grid to feature Audi, Cupra, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co, and Peugeot.

Cody Burcher and Ryan MacMillan are the debutants.

Entry List: Kumho FIA TCR World Tour, The Bend Motorsport Park