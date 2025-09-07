Four teams from overseas will compete at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend – Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, GOAT Racing, and SP Competition.
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has brought the most cars of any team with four of its 03 TCR cars to be driven by Thed Björk, Santiago Urrutia, Ma Qing Hua, and Yann Ehrlacher.
The local teams include HMO Customer Racing, Garry Rogers Motorsport, Ashley Seward Motorsport, Team Soutar Motorsport, Harris Motorsports, and Challenge Motorsport
A total of six manufacturers will be represented, with the grid to feature Audi, Cupra, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co, and Peugeot.
Cody Burcher and Ryan MacMillan are the debutants.
Entry List: Kumho FIA TCR World Tour, The Bend Motorsport Park
|Num
|Driver
|Nationality
|Team
|Car
|5
|Ryan MacMillan
|AUS
|HMO Customer Racing
|Hyundai Elantra N
|22
|Iain McDougall
|AUS
|Challenge Motorsport
|Audi RS 3 LMS SEQ
|30
|Josh Buchan
|AUS
|HMO Customer Racing
|Hyundai Elantra N
|36
|Cody Burcher
|AUS
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Lynk & Co 03
|74
|Brad Harris
|AUS
|Exclusive Switchboards
|Honda Civic FL5
|105
|Norbert Michelisz
|HUN
|BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse
|Hyundai Elantra N
|107
|Aurélien Comte
|FRA
|SP Compétition
|Cupra Leon VZ
|111
|Thed Björk
|SWE
|Lynk & Co Cyan Racing
|Lynk & Co 03 FL
|112
|Santiago Urrutia
|URU
|Lynk & Co Cyan Racing
|Lynk & Co 03 FL
|123
|Ignacio Montenegro
|ARG
|GOAT Racing
|Honda Civic FL5
|127
|John Filippi
|FRA
|SP Compétition
|Cupra Leon VZ
|129
|Néstor Girolami
|ARG
|BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse
|Honda Civic FL5
|155
|Ma Qing Hua
|CHN
|Lynk & Co Cyan Racing
|Lynk & Co 03 FL
|168
|Yann Ehrlacher
|FRA
|Lynk & Co Cyan Racing
|Lynk & Co 03 FL
|186
|Esteban Guerrieri
|ARG
|GOAT Racing
|Honda Civic FL5
|196
|Mikel Azcona
|ESP
|BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse
|Hyundai Elantra N
|210
|Zac Soutar
|AUS
|Tufflift Racing TSM
|Audi RS 3 LMS
|233
|Jordan Cox
|AUS
|Schaeffler GRM
|Peugeot 308 P51
|281
|Lo Sze Ho
|HKG
|HMO Customer Racing
|Hyundai i30 N Hatch
