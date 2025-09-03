The news was broken by 7News Adelaide this evening ahead of an official announcement tomorrow morning.

Cindric, son of former Team Penske kingpin Tim Cindric, will race a third Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing on the streets of Adelaide.

This is the third recent attempt to get a NASCAR driver into the Adelaide race, following near misses with Kyle Busch last year, and Kyle Larson this year.

“Seven News can reveal Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will line up on the grid this November as a wildcard,” reported 7News Adelaide’s Tom Clarke.

“The 26-year-old will race for Tickford Racing in a Ford Mustang, the same make of car he drives for Team Penske in the States.

“The SA Government will be hoping Cindric’s profile will bring a whole new audience to the rebranded event, with NASCAR pulling in a television audience of more than three million per race.”

Cindric does have real-world Supercars experience, having previously tested with Matt Stone Racing and DJR Team Penske.

He went close to landing a one-off start in Super2 at Newcastle in 2017 only for a scheduling conflict to intervene.

Cindric is also thought to have driven a US-based Gen2 Mustang owned by Team Penske, who he races for in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Full details will be unveiled on Thursday morning.

EXCLUSIVE: Petrol heads are in for a special treat at the Supercars’ newly minted bp Adelaide Grand Final with race organisers securing a big-name drawcard. An American ace is headed down under. @tom_wilson7 @7sport #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ysG7NhOAVl — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) September 3, 2025

