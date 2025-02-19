The Australian Grand Prix marks the second round of the Supercars Championship and headlines the local support categories.

However, the winners of three of the four races will not climb the same dais that will be used by Formula 1 and will instead celebrate on a smaller podium set up in the Supercars paddock.

As revealed by Speedcafe, the Supercars paddock has been moved for this year and will be located on the outside of the final corner.

Featured Videos

That has come about courtesy of a desire for fans to access the area, which was not possible last year when it was located on the infield behind the Formula 2 and Formula 3 pit lane.

The paddock podium will be used after the Thursday, Friday and Saturday races, before the main podium is used following Sunday’s finale to award the Larry Perkins Trophy.

“For the first time in Australian history, Supercars will have a fan-facing podium located in the Supercars Paddock, which all racegoers with a Park Pass (general admission ticket) will also have access to,” the Australian Grand Prix Corporation announced.

The change will see drivers collect their plaudits away from the sell-out grandstands on the main straight, above the F1 pit lane.

It’s a move that coincides with the creation of four new ‘precincts’ around the Albert Park venue designed to offer fans attractions off-track.

Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will be based in the ‘Motorsport Straight’ precinct and is billed as offering “unrivalled access for superfans of the two popular national categories.”

The ‘Lakeside’ precinct will focus on music and culture, ‘Pit Stop Park’ for families and schools, and ‘Melbourne Junction’, is designed to showcase Melbourne’s food and hospitality

“Our focus is always on improving and elevating the fan experience,” said Australian GP Corporation CEO Travis Auld.

“The four precincts, Motorsport Straight, Pit Stop Park, Lakeside, and Melbourne Junction, will deliver something unique to each of the fans that come through the gates of the Albert Park Circuit.

“The Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 is set to be the biggest yet.

“For those fans who missed out on weekend passes, we recommend getting in quick for the final Thursday and Friday tickets to see a huge on- and off-track program.”

Supercars plays a key role in the event and headlines the Thursday track activity.

Published last week, this year’s track schedule revealed there will be increased racing action with the weekend’s third race five laps longer than the same encounter a year ago.

This year’s event is tipped to witness a record crowd, with the ticket allocations exhausted and a marginally increased capacity over last year – including the construction of a new grandstand at Turn 6.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix runs from March 13-16 with Supercars on track across all four days.