Supercars headlines the local support act alongside Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

They complement F1 feeder categories Formula 2 and Formula 3 in a packed weekend of track action.

Over the course of the four days of action for the local classes, Supercars will enjoy 10 separate sessions (four of which are back-to-back qualifying sessions) with four races.

Featured Videos

The first three of those will be 19-lap encounters with Sunday morning’s Race 7 scheduled for 14 laps.

It’s an increase of five racing laps across the weekend, with those coming in Race 6 of the championship.

The Australian Grand Prix will break with the norm with free-to-air coverage set to be broadcast on Network 10.

That will complement subscription broadcasting through Foxtel and its streaming platforms.

Formula 1 action will continue as normal, with the usual two Friday practice sessions ahead of a final hour and qualifying on Saturday.

The race itself will then headline Sunday’s track activity, which commences with Race 2 for Formula 3, and F2 as the curtain raiser to the main event.

As revealed by Speedcafe, Albert Park has undergone changes this year, with revisions to the exit kerb at Turn 6 in the wake of heavy crashes there in recent years.

The venue will also sport a new look, with its iconic yellow lines instead painted white to comply with current FIA conventions.

A record crowd is expected to attend this year’s event in Albert Park on March 13-16.

Thursday, March 13

Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:00 8:30 Promoter 0:30 Event Rides 10:10 10:40 Carrera Cup 0:30 Practice 11:05 11:35 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 12:30 13:00 Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 13:25 13:55 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 14:10 14:30 Promoter 0:20 Track Activity 15:25 15:40 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying Race 3 15:50 16:05 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying Race 4 16:50 17:25 Carrera Cup 0:35 Race 1 13:25 13:55 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2

Friday, March 14

Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:50 9:35 Formula 3 0:45 Practice 10:00 10:45 Formula 2 0:45 Practice 11:10 11:30 Promoter 0:20 Track Activity 11:40 12:00 Promoter 0:20 Track Activity 12:30 13:30 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 1 14:00 14:30 Formula 3 0:30 Qualifying 15:40 1 lap after 15:28 Supercars 19 laps Race 5 16:00 17:00 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 2 17:30 18:00 Formula 2 0:30 Qualifying 12:30 13:30 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 1

Saturday, March 15

Start Finish Category Duration Session 9:05 9:15 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Race 6 9:25 9:35 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Race 7 9:45 10:15 Formula 1 0:30 Pit Stop Practice 10:30 10:55 Promoter 0:10 Track Inspections 11:15 12:00 Formula 3 20 laps Sprint Race 12:30 13:30 Formula 1 1:00 Practice 3 13:40 13:55 Promoter 0:15 Track Activity 14:15 15:05 Formula 2 23 laps Sprint Race 15:15 15:50 Promoter 0:35 Track Activity 11:15 12:00 Formula 3 20 laps Sprint Race 17:40 1 lap after 18:18 Supercars 19 laps Race 6 18:45 19:20 Carrera Cup 0:35 Race 3

Sunday, March 16