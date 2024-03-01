As previously announced by Formula 1, the 58-lap Australian Grand Prix race itself takes place on Sunday afternoon from 15:00 local time/AEDT.

Confirmed now also are the lap counts for the four Repco Supercars Championship races, with Races 3 and 4 to be run over 20 laps/105km each, then Races 5 and 6 over 15 laps/80km each, which is a slight increase relative to 2023.

As before, Supercars action comes thick and fast on the Thursday, with two, 30-minute practice sessions, a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions which will set the starting grids for the first two races, and then Race 3 of the season itself.

Friday features Race 4 only, before two more qualifying sessions on Saturday morning and Race 5 of the season on Saturday evening after Formula 1 Qualifying.

Sunday morning's Race 6 slots in between the Formula 3 and Formula 2 races.

As previously reported by Speedcafe, there will be no compulsory pit stops in the four Supercars races, with pit lane handed over to Formula 2.

The Ford SuperVan, which broke the (unofficial) closed car lap record at Mount Panorama in recent days, will also be in action at Albert Park, on Thursday at 12:00 and 16:15.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation's Division Manager – Motorsport, David Corrigan, said, “We're excited to share our action-packed track schedule for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024, there'll be plenty for fans to cheer for especially as we have two Australian drivers on the F1 grid for the first time in over 10 years.

“Each day of the schedule has qualifying and races across multiple series, and this year we also have a variety of exclusive on-track entertainment.

“We're looking forward to seeing what the Ford SuperVan can do here at Albert Park after its record-breaking turn in Bathurst and enjoying the historic McLaren cars on display 60 years on from the first win in a car of Bruce McLaren's making.”

A new feature of the event for 2024 is also the Crown Main Stage, with a range of concerts featuring acts such as Jet and Amy Shark.

As such, ‘After Dark Gates' (Gates 1 and 8) are not subject to the ‘Venue closed to public' times below.

That includes concerts which will be held on the Main Stage following Sunday's 58-lap race, with After Dark Gates closing at 20:30, after Emma Peters, The Presets, and Empire of the Sun perform.

