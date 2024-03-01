As previously announced by Formula 1, the 58-lap Australian Grand Prix race itself takes place on Sunday afternoon from 15:00 local time/AEDT.
Confirmed now also are the lap counts for the four Repco Supercars Championship races, with Races 3 and 4 to be run over 20 laps/105km each, then Races 5 and 6 over 15 laps/80km each, which is a slight increase relative to 2023.
As before, Supercars action comes thick and fast on the Thursday, with two, 30-minute practice sessions, a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions which will set the starting grids for the first two races, and then Race 3 of the season itself.
Friday features Race 4 only, before two more qualifying sessions on Saturday morning and Race 5 of the season on Saturday evening after Formula 1 Qualifying.
Sunday morning's Race 6 slots in between the Formula 3 and Formula 2 races.
As previously reported by Speedcafe, there will be no compulsory pit stops in the four Supercars races, with pit lane handed over to Formula 2.
The Ford SuperVan, which broke the (unofficial) closed car lap record at Mount Panorama in recent days, will also be in action at Albert Park, on Thursday at 12:00 and 16:15.
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation's Division Manager – Motorsport, David Corrigan, said, “We're excited to share our action-packed track schedule for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024, there'll be plenty for fans to cheer for especially as we have two Australian drivers on the F1 grid for the first time in over 10 years.
“Each day of the schedule has qualifying and races across multiple series, and this year we also have a variety of exclusive on-track entertainment.
“We're looking forward to seeing what the Ford SuperVan can do here at Albert Park after its record-breaking turn in Bathurst and enjoying the historic McLaren cars on display 60 years on from the first win in a car of Bruce McLaren's making.”
A new feature of the event for 2024 is also the Crown Main Stage, with a range of concerts featuring acts such as Jet and Amy Shark.
As such, ‘After Dark Gates' (Gates 1 and 8) are not subject to the ‘Venue closed to public' times below.
That includes concerts which will be held on the Main Stage following Sunday's 58-lap race, with After Dark Gates closing at 20:30, after Emma Peters, The Presets, and Empire of the Sun perform.
2024 AGP track schedule
|THURSDAY 21 MARCH
|10:00
|GATES OPEN TO PUBLIC
|10:30 – 11:00
|PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|11:25 – 11:55
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:00 – 12:20
|FORD SUPERVAN
|12:30 – 13:00
|PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|13:05 – 13:20
|WELCOME TO COUNTRY
|13:25 – 13:55
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|14:10 – 14:30
|RACING PAST – BRUCE McLAREN & THE TASMAN ERA
|15:10 – 15:25
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|QUALIFYING SESSION PART 1 (FOR RACE 1 GRID)
|15:35 – 15:50
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|QUALIFYING SESSION PART 2 (FOR RACE 2 GRID)
|16:15 – 16:35
|FORD SUPERVAN
|16:50 – 17:20
|PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
|FIRST RACE (15 LAPS OR 30MINS)
|17:35 – 17:50
|RAAF AIR DISPLAY
|17:55 – 18:35
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|FIRST RACE (20 LAPS OR 40MINS)
|19:30
|GATES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
|FRIDAY 22 MARCH
|8:30
|GATES OPEN TO PUBLIC
|8:50 – 9:35
|FIA FORMULA 3
|PRACTICE SESSION
|10:00 – 10:45
|FIA FORMULA 2
|PRACTICE SESSION
|11:10 – 11:30
|TRACK
|RACING PAST – BRUCE McLAREN & THE TASMAN ERA
|11:30 – 12:00
|PROMOTER ACTIVITY
|12:30 – 13:30
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|14:00 – 14:30
|FIA FORMULA 3
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|14:35 – 14:50
|RAAF AIR DISPLAY
|14:55 – 15:35
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|SECOND RACE (20 LAPS OR 40MINS)
|16:00 – 17:00
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:30 – 18:00
|FIA FORMULA 2
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|18:30 – 19:00
|PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
|SECOND RACE (15 LAPS OR 30MINS)
|19:30
|GATES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
|SATURDAY 23 MARCH
|8:30
|GATES OPEN TO PUBLIC
|9:00 – 9:15
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|QUALIFYING SESSION PART 3 (FOR RACE 3 GRID)
|9:25 – 9:40
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|QUALIFYING SESSION PART 4 (FOR RACE 4 GRID)
|9:55 – 10:20
|PROMOTER DEMONSTRATION
|11:00 – 11:05
|FORMULA 3
|PIT LANE OPEN
|11:20 – 12:00
|FIA FORMULA 3
|SPRINT RACE (20 LAPS OR 40 MINS + 1 LAP + PODIUM)
|12:30 – 13:30
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|13:40 – 13:55
|TRACK
|RACING PAST – BRUCE McLAREN & THE TASMAN ERA (20MINS)
|14:00 – 14:05
|FIA FORMULA 2
|PIT LANE OPEN
|14:20 – 15:05
|FIA FORMULA 2
|SPRINT RACE (23 LAPS OR 45 MINS + 1 LAP + PODIUM)
|15:15 – 15:30
|PROMOTER DEMONSTRATION
|15:40 – 15:55
|RAAF AIR DISPLAY
|16:00 – 17:00
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|17:25 – 17:35
|RED BULL AIR DISPLAY
|17:40 – 18:10
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|THIRD RACE (15 LAPS OR 30MINS)
|18:30 – 19:00
|PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
|THIRD RACE (15 LAPS OR 30MINS)
|19:30
|GATES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
|SUNDAY 24 MARCH
|8:30
|GATES OPEN TO PUBLIC
|8:50 – 8:55
|FIA FORMULA 3
|PIT LANE OPEN
|9:10 – 9:55
|FIA FORMULA 3
|FEATURE RACE (23 LAPS OR 45MINS + 1 LAP)
|10:00 – 10:15
|RED BULL AIR DISPLAY
|10:25 – 10:55
|SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP
|FOURTH RACE (15 LAPS OR 30MINS)
|11:00 – 11:15
|RAAF AIR DISPLAY
|11:20 – 11:25
|FIA FORMULA 2
|PIT LANE OPEN
|11:40 – 12:40
|FIA FORMULA 2
|FEATURE RACE (33 LAPS OR 60MINS + 1 LAP)
|13:00 – 13:10
|PROMOTER ACTIVITY
|13:00 – 13:30
|FORMULA 1
|DRIVERS' PARADE
|13:35 – 13:50
|PROMOTER DEMONSTRATION
|14:20 – 14:30
|FORMULA 1
|PIT LANE OPEN
|15:00
|FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS)
|18:30
|GATES CLOSED TO PUBLIC