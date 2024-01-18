As yet, however, the remainder of the programme has not been revealed following the release of the start time information from F1 and the FIA for the record-breaking 24-race schedule.

The inaugural race around Las Vegas was criticised for its timings, notably given the late hour of the second practice session and qualifying which were both set for midnight.

FP2, however, did not eventually commence until 2.30 am, finishing at 4 am, due to the repairs undertaken, and safety checks made, after Carlos Sainz sustained extensive damage to his Ferrari in FP1 after driving over a water-valve cover that exploded underneath his SF23.

Although the race will again commence at 10 pm, it remains to be seen whether start-time tweaks will be made to practice and qualifying.

As for the remainder of the calendar, whilst the majority of the grands prix run to similar schedules as last year, one notable change surrounds the Qatar GP.

The drivers were forced to contend with severe heat throughout last season's race, primarily due to its early October date, which resulted in Logan Sargeant, Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, and Esteban Ocon, all encountering physical difficulties.

In addition to this year's race set almost two months later on December 1, there is also a start time of 8 pm, three hours later than was the case last year, so further aiding the drivers' cause.

The only other race where a change has been made is for Miami where the race this year starts at 4 pm, compared to 3.30 pm last season.

As it stands, alongside Las Vegas, the six sprint weekends in China, Miami, Austria, the United States (Austin), Brazil, and Qatar, all require their schedules to be finalised, except the race start itself.

2024 Formula 1 Championship calendar start times