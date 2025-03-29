On Friday, a pilot was critically injured after crashing their aircraft performing a manoeuvre.

Footage of the incident has circulated across social media showing the plane performing a back flip before hitting the ground.

The sole occupant of the aircraft suffered serious injuries. They remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Event organisers confirmed Saturday’s program would continue, albeit with a delay.

The show is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Supercars champion Will Brown is racing his Chevrolet Camaro in a series of drag races against Matt Hall flying his MXS-R stunt plane.

“The Avalon Australian International Airshow confirms that an incident occurred this afternoon involving a single aerobatic display aircraft,” a statement read.

“The aircraft was conducting an aerobatic manoeuvre and hit the ground. The pilot is in a serious but stable condition and has been transferred to hospital for treatment.

“The incident occurred well away from the crowds in attendance and no member of the public was injured.

“The Avalon Australian International Airshow concluded the day’s activities to allow the Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation team to have full and free access to the site.

“The event will proceed on Saturday, with gates opening 8am.

“The start of the flying display will be delayed.

“Our thoughts are with the pilot and his family, friends and team members.”

Brown is scheduled to race Hall on Saturday at 11:30am AEDT and again on Sunday at 11:40am AEDT.

Brown, an experience pilot, raced Hall on Friday for the first time in what he said was a hair-raising experience.

“I’ve raced a lot of things, but not a plane before,” Brown said on Sunrise on Friday.

“So that was pretty interesting, did a race, was pretty easy for me, I just get to go in a straight line. Watching Matt upside down, next to me on a knife edge, it’s pretty impressive.”