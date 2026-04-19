The relationship between Feeney and Wood has been frosty at best, which was evident in the second race of the Taupo Super440 when they had to share the cooldown room and podium together.

Wood was en route to win the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy until his Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota Supra suddenly suffered an engine issue.

The New Zealander was forced to retire just seven laps short of the finish and Feeney inherited the lead of the points race for the prestigious trophy.

Feeney’s quest for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy was sealed when primary rival Brodie Kostecki got wiped out by Chaz Mostert with three laps remaining.

Speaking post-race, Feeney acknowledged Wood’s defeat.

Advertisements

“I’ve been in that situation,” said Feeney.

“Seeing him pulled up on the side… We’ve obviously had our differences over the past six months but he’s put together a great couple of weeks and I know how much it means, especially to these Kiwis to get their hands on this trophy.

“Look, I’ve obviously had plenty of bad luck go my way. I lost the big trophy last year in kind of similar circumstances, so obviously gutted for him but for us you’ve just got to stick in it. You’ve got to be there.

“We saw that at the end of last year. You’ve got to be in it to win it and for us to not really have a good couple of weeks to walk away as the points winner and JR winner is fantastic.”

While Wood’s win would have been a big one for the New Zealander and his adoring fans, Feeney said it was equally important to him and his team.

Triple Eight’s Andrew Edwards engineered Richards to two wins while Feeney’s right-hand man Martin Short is a New Zealander.

“Obviously it means a lot. I think it means a lot to a lot of people up and down pit lane,” said Feeney.

“To be honest, it’s really cool to have something special wrap up what has been a great two weeks in New Zealand for our sport.

“I know there are a lot of people who were close to JR in our team, especially Andrew.

“Marty, my engineer, is also a Kiwi as well and I’m sure he looked up to him growing up.”

“That was just a crazy race. How do you explain what was going on then? To have my hands on this is super special.”

The Christchurch Super440 was far from smooth sailing for Feeney, who battled radio issues throughout on his way to finishing third behind Grove Racing duo Matt Payne and Kai Allen.

“I’m not sure you’d say it was well-managed if you heard some of the stuff I was saying on the radio,” Feeney laughed.

“I would get it maybe once every 10 laps. You’d hear a tiny bit. Being a fuel and pit stop race, it made it so difficult.

“We used it pretty well, to be honest. When Chaz pitted I was like ‘Do I pit? Do I pit? Do I pit?’ and I just got it and got it in.

“Literaally at the end, I came across the line and saw the pit board with the Jason Richards Trophy.

“I knew in probably the last 10 or 15 laps, in my head I was like ‘Am I chance for this thing?’ and obviously a lot unravelled at the end.”

With third place in the Christchurch Super4440 closer, Feeney has gone into the lead of the Repco Supercars Championship on 925 points. Kostecki sits 23 points in arrears.