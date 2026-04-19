Wood was running seventh and fighting Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown when the V8 engine went off-song in the final sector.

The New Zealander went through the final turn and pulled over to park on the left-hand side of the track, much to the dismay of the adoring home crowd and his team.

In a few seconds, his points advantage in the race for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy was wiped out.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing engineer Richard Harris said it was an engine-related issue but couldn’t pinpoint the exact problem initially.

Speaking after the race, a downcast Wood offered his assessment.

Advertisements

“It’s a real bitter pill to swallow, but I’m super proud of every individual in our team,” said Wood.

“Our group of guys and girls have worked so hard. We’ve had a great two weeks in New Zealand. The way it has ended is not what we wanted, but that’s motorsport sometimes.

“We can build from this, learn. My race wasn’t the cleanest of races. I made a few mistakes, and it’s just about being better in those moments.

“I’ve got work to do myself. Like I said, super proud of my team, proud to represent all of the brands on the car, the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Supra has been super-fast.

“Yeah, it’s gutting. It’s really gutting.

“Jason was someone I looked up to as a little kid. I would have loved to hold that trophy, but hopefully we get the opportunity again one day.”

Oh no! Absolute heartbreak for Ryan Wood, who was just LAPS away from claiming the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/wQLoKmh8dd — Supercars (@supercars) April 19, 2026

Wood continued to praise his Walkinshaw crew, while offering rival Broc Feeney plaudits for winning the prestigious trophy.

Feeney was on course to beat Brodie Kostecki on a countback but was guaranteed the win when the Dick Johnson Racing driver clashed with Wood’s teammate Chaz Mostert.

Asked how he remained optimistic in the wake of his heartbreak, Wood said he had to be.

“It’s just about being human at the end of the day. Everyone is working their backside off. They’re humans as well. They’re just as disappointed as I am,” Wood explained.

“I’m so lucky to be a part of this group and we’ll just use this pain to make sure we’re stronger next time.

“At the end of the day, I’m so proud. We’ll hold our heads high. Massive congrats to Broc and their team for getting the job done. We’ll try to be better next time.”

Supercars returns with the Tasmania Super440 on May 22-24.