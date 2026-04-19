Mostert and Kostecki came to blows in the closing stages of the race as the latter tried to make a crucial pass that would have clinched the Jason Richards Trophy.

He got alongside Mostert on the exit of Turn 2 before Mostert bumped the Shell Mustang off the road on the run towards Turn 3.

That tipped Kostecki into a spin initially through the infield and then across the track at the exit of Turn 3, where he was narrowly missed by Will Brown.

Race control wasted little time acting, Mostert swiftly hit with a 30-second penalty by driving standards advisor Craig Baird.

The stewards have since issued their report on the matter, clarifying why Mostert copped the costly time penalty.

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“The stewards reviewed broadcast vision in conjunction with the DSA and determined that the driver of car #1 made avoidable contact with car #17 between Turns 2 and 3, causing car #17 to lose multiple positions,” the report reads.

“The stewards consider this driving conduct amounts to a breach of the rules and impose a penalty consistent with previous breaches of a similar nature.”

The penalty dropped Mostert from fourth on the road to 17th in the final results.