The team has uncovered an Automotive Superstore-backed #14 Chevrolet Camaro to be shared by Bryce Fullwood and Brad Vaughan.

The livery is “new” in so much that it has never been raced with before in the Gen3 era. However, it’s not an entirely unfamiliar scheme.

Brad Jones Racing used a nearly identical livery during a 2024 pre-Enduro Cup test at Winton Motor Raceway for promotional purposes.

Now, the Automotive Superstore colours will race at the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

The last time Automotive Superstore took naming rights on a Brad Jones Racing car was in 2022 on Macauley Jones’ #96 Holden ZB Commodore.

Fullwood and Vaughan are looking to bounce back from a tough Endurance Cup opener at The Bend, where they struggled to 20th place.

Fullwood is in his final events with the team following confirmation that Cam Hill will take his place at the squad in 2026.

“The Automotive Superstore Camaro looks unreal, the black and yellow really stands out, and I think the fans are going to love it,” said Fullwood.

“It’s awesome to have Automotive Superstore step up as naming rights for the Bathurst 1000, they’re a great team to work with and we can’t wait to have them in the garage this weekend.

“The Bend didn’t go the way we wanted, but we’ve reset, gone through the data, and made some solid gains since then.

“Brad, Phil Keed and I are working really well together, and we’re coming into Bathurst focused and ready to hit the ground running.”

