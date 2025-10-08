Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing are locked into making the Supra switch, defecting from Ford and Chevrolet respectively.

Homologation team WAU will continue at two cars, but whether Brad Jones Racing remains at four depends on ongoing negotiations with SCT Motorsport.

SCT Motorsport owns the Teams Racing Charter that has been serviced by BJR since 2020, with its operations led by Andrew Jones.

The outfit announced last week that it will split with driver Jaxon Evans at the end of the current season.

While that appears to open a seat in a BJR Toyota for 2026, SCT is known to be exploring its options – including a possible move away from the Albury team.

Speculation is rampant within the Bathurst paddock on what that would mean for BJR and where the SCT licence could move to.

Brad Jones, who has already confirmed Andre Heimgartner, Cam Hill and Macauley Jones will drive BJR’s own entries next year, admits SCT remains the unknown piece.

“My intention is to run four,” Jones told Speedcafe.

“We usually do our deal with SCT quite late in the piece and for me at the moment nothing is any different to what it’s like every year.”

BJR announced upon doing its deal with Toyota back in May that it would be fielding four entries.

Asked how losing a car would impact the team, he added: “First I’ve got to know that I’m not running four, which I don’t at this time.”

BJR is currently the only four-car squad in the Supercars Championship, with all others fielding two cars each.

If the SCT entry does move to join another outfit it would therefore make for two three-car teams, a somewhat awkward scenario in a pit lane built around pairs.

Suggestions on where the SCT TRC could land include Tickford Racing, which has this year run a wildcard third entry at four events.

Its wildcard driver and Super2 Series points leader Rylan Gray is currently looking to break into the main game full-time and has been linked to the SCT entry.

Gray is thought to have turned down a chance to join Craig Lowndes in Team 18’s wildcard program next season, suggesting he has a full-time deal in the works.

The 18-year-old downplayed the latest speculation when approached by Speedcafe at Bathurst.

“I haven’t heard too much around that, I’m just focusing on the job this weekend,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll have some answers in the next two or three months [about the future].

“The first dominoes have fallen in the silly season so hopefully that can knock some things into place, and we can sort of get in there somewhere.”

SCT is a logistics giant founded by Pete Smith. It purchased a Supercars TRC to facilitate the career of his son Jack, who drove the entry full-time from 2020-23.

Evans took over the drive last season but, despite flashes of promise, has been unable to help the entry climb the championship standings.