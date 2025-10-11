Mostert and Randle were side-by-side on the run down to Murray’s Corner when Will Brown ranged up on them both.

While Randle in the #55 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang sped off, the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang slowed and moved across the road to try and let Brown through but unfortunately moved into the path of the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro.

Mostert was none too pleased with the incident and confronted Randle after the session.

The broadcast captured Mostert gesticulating in disgust before he and Randle returned to their respective garages.

Mostert then went down up the pit lane to see Brown, who jokingly shadow-boxed before talking through the close call.

“I think I got Randle’d there to start my lap, so yeah, I don’t know,” said Mostert.

“Randle’s doing his own thing and he’s not thinking about everyone else out there, and unfortunately it nearly put Will Brown in a big shunt.

“Definitely don’t want to do that at this part of the weekend. Bit of a shame, but anyway. I don’t know what information is being fed to him, but should be conscious of other people out there.”

Supercars legend and Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife said Brown and Mostert were lucky not to have written their respective cars off.

“When Chaz decided to go to the inside, he wasn’t aware of Will Brown’s location and when Will arrived, the Optus Mustang was parked in front of him,” said Skaife.

“That could have written both of those cars off – out for tomorrow.”

Randle and Mostert will be in the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon. Randle will be first out in what session, having qualified 10th. Mostert will be the fifth car out of the pit lane.