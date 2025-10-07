Team 18 took up an option to extend its contract with Reynolds, who will continue with the team as it transitions into being the General Motors homologation squad.

It means stability at the team for the foreseeable future, with Anton De Pasquale currently on a long-term deal too.

Reynolds is one of the most popular and experienced drivers in the Supercars paddock, and with a contract extension comes pressure to perform.

With one round remaining in the Enduro Cup before the Finals Series begins in earnest, Reynolds sits 18th in the drivers’ championship and 274 below the elimination line.

Teammate De Pasquale, meanwhile, is seventh in the standings and looking likely to progress to the first round of the Finals Series.

“Very exciting news,” said Reynolds of his contract extension.

“Anytime you get a contract extension or renewal it’s a good feeling, so I just need to pay everyone with some results.”

The announcement came on the eve of the biggest race of the year, the Bathurst 1000, where Reynolds will be joined by Lee Holdsworth.

They head to The Mountain off the back of a 13th place finish in The Bend 500.

“I’m really looking forward to Bathurst, our next round,” said Reynolds.

“I’ve got one of my good mates, Lee Holdsworth, doing it with me and we’re just itching to get out there.

“It’s a nice thing to get locked away before going to the biggest race of the year.

“It doesn’t really matter at the end of the day, because you still go there with the best intentions regardless of what’s happening around your life at the time.

“So that’s the standalone event where it doesn’t really matter, you just turn up and give it one million percent, because it’s such a good race and it means so much to us.”

The build-up to the Bathurst 1000 will include Reynolds taking on former Olympic sprinter and Seven presenter Matt Shirvington in another car versus man race.

The last time the pair went head-to-head in a 20-metre dash, Reynolds won.

“Last time it was so close and I just won, but this time I reckon I’m going to have to hose him,” he said.