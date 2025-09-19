The latest look is based on the drink brand’s ‘G’Day Grape’ flavour and follows earlier schemes promoting Lemon Squash and Creamy Soda varieties.

“It’s awesome to reveal the Tradie Energy Camaro in purple for Bathurst,” said Reynolds.

“Tradie keep mixing it up with their colours and flavours this year and the G’Day Grape theme looks unreal.

“Bathurst is the biggest race of the year, so it’s the perfect stage to show off something new and bold like this.”

Reynolds and co-driver Lee Holdsworth are hoping for a stronger showing on the Mountain than achieved last weekend at The Bend, where they finished 13th.

“The Bend was a tough 500km with no Safety Cars and not much opportunity to move forward, but we brought the car home in one piece and learnt a lot across the weekend,” he said.

“Lee did a great job in his stints, and we’re building momentum as we head into the Great Race.

“Bathurst is always unpredictable, but I know we’ve got a strong pairing and the team behind us to put on a good show.”

Reynolds is currently 18th in the points standings – the lowest ranked of the drivers who can still mathematically make it into the Finals on points.

The new livery was revealed this morning on Seven’s Sunrise, promoting a rematch of a race undertaken between the car and Olympian Matt Shirvington in Sydney earlier this year.

The rematch will take place on the pit straight at Mount Panorama on the Friday of race week.