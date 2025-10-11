Ford was on Friday denied an upgrade for the Mustang. The changes were proposed by Supercars but required sign-off from all teams to be enacted.

Speedcafe has learned DJR has launched a protest in response to the decision. It is unclear on what exact grounds the protest has been lodged.

Motorsport Australia summoned DJR and Supercars representatives to a stewards’ hearing earlier this afternoon to assess the validity of the protest.

All parties are now awaiting an outcome.

DJR has declined to comment on the development.

Its star driver Brodie Kostecki lashed Supercars’ parity process on Friday, despite driving his Shell V-Power Mustang to provisional pole position.

Supercars undertook dyno testing in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000 to assess the impact of altitude on the Ford and GM engines.

Its report detailed the Ford engine is at a disadvantage at high revs, but Supercars was powerless to implement changes due to the Teams Racing Charter.

That document requires such changes to be agreed to by all teams once a race meeting has started.