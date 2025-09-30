An episode of the driver-led podcast will be recorded at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Bathurst on Tuesday October 7 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm AEDT.

Entry is on a first come, first served basis with an expected capacity of just over 100 people.

Featuring different drivers on each episode, Drivers Only was launched by Supercars last year to bring fans closer to the category’s stars.

Supercars is promoting the live show as “an exclusive opportunity to experience the podcast in person and hear candid conversations straight from the stars of the track.”

Drivers that will take part in the event are yet to be named.

The Drivers Only recording adds to a packed Tuesday that includes the Fan-Fest between 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Bathurst CBD.

On Wednesday October 8, the Repco Bathurst 1000 Street Party will feature in the CBD from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

The 2025 Street Party will be headlined by all 27 Great Race entries being driven from Track to Town, as well as the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge live finals.

Track action at Mount Panorama commences on Thursday October 9.