It marks an earlier-than-usual start to the race week, which typically begins on Wednesday with the annual truck and driver parade.

Tuesday’s Fan Fest will take place from 3pm to 8pm with an array of attractions, including markets, food trucks, and driver appearances.

The family-focused event at Kings Parade will also feature a series of giveaways.

Tuesday evening’s Fan Fest will act as something of a curtain-raiser before Wednesday’s Repco Bathurst 1000 Street Party.

This year’s event will be headlined by the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge. More details about that event are set to be announced soon.

“Race week at Bathurst is one of the most exciting times of the year for motorsport fans, and Fan-Fest Tuesday is going to take that buzz to the next level,” said Supercars head of events Nicole Dickinson.

“It’s a chance for fans to come together, meet drivers, enjoy great entertainment, and be part of the magic of Bathurst before the first car even hits the track.”

“The excitement continues on Wednesday evening with the Repco Bathurst 1000 Street Party on Russell Streer featuring a spectacular Track to Town parade of all 27 cars from Mount Panorama, the thrilling Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge finals, and an all-driver signing session.”

Mitch Wiley, Repco’s executive general manager marketing, added: “The Repco Bathurst 1000 is no longer just a four-day motorsport event.

“It’s a week-long celebration of all things cars, and Fan-Fest Tuesday will set the tone by bringing fans, locals, and visitors together in the heart of Bathurst for an unforgettable start to the week of The Great Race”.

Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor pointed fans towards the new Bathurst Bargain Book.

“The Bathurst Bargain Book will feature discounts and offers at local businesses to encourage

visiting race goers to visit and spend in and around our region,” said Mayor Taylor.

“Plus, another opportunity for our local businesses to be in the spotlight is by participating in the Fan-Fest Tuesday giveaway event.

“If you have a product or item you think would make for a great race week giveaway prize, Council’s Events team will be keen to hear from you.

“Local businesses who look to decorate and boost their storefront window displays will be in the

running to win great prizes and, thanks to our friends at Repco, participating businesses will also receive four-day general admission passes to the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000.”

The 2025 Bathurst 100 takes place on October 9-12 at Mount Panorama.