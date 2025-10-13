The act was the culmination of more than a month’s worth of discontent from Klimenko directed at Supercars in the build-up to this year’s Great Race.

Erebus won the 2024 Bathurst 1000 with Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, who both moved across to Dick Johnson Racing in 2025.

As last year’s winners, Erebus were custodians of the Peter Brock Trophy between events, and it’s understood Klimenko kept the trophy at her rural New South Wales property.

She was asked by Supercars to bring the Peter Brock Trophy to a September media at Blues Point Reserve in Sydney, promoting the Great Race before it went on display at Sofitel Sydney as part of the Toyota GR Supra reveal and Bathurst 1000 launch event.

Klimenko was visibly upset at the Blues Point media call after her driver Cooper Murray was left out of the mainstream network television interviews.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes was interviewed as well as last year’s winners Kostecki and Hazelwood.

She expressed her disappointment to Supercars management onsite, and Murray was subsequently interviewed by Supercars for its channels.

Amid all of that, Klimenko had made a request to Supercars that former Erebus drivers Kostecki and Hazelwood wear neutral apparel if they weren’t in their race suits.

Taking to social media on Monday following the Great Race, Klimenko explained the tumultuous build-up from her point of view.

“Cooper and myself were there and after the formal shots,, which I pushed to get Cooper in an Erebus suit in the middle, they did interviews,” Klimenko wrote.

“They interviewed the boys, then Feeney, and I forgot who the other one was, but never mentioned the team, who had won, or interviewed on the [national channels] myself or Cooper.

“I mean, just ask how the team is going and how is the lead up to Bathurst going. So of course I called them some names. It pissed me off.”

More than a month on, Klimenko’s frustrations continued over a lack of Erebus-related promotion, referencing back to the team’s 2024 win.

Klimenko said an opportunity to take the Peter Brock Trophy with her on Sunday’s drivers’ parade was “like a sorry” from Supercars.

“About half an hour before the drivers’ parade, they told me at some point in the drivers’ parade they would take the trophy and give it to ‘another car’,” said Klimenko.

“I asked, ‘Does this other car have Brodie and Todd in it, and is it a Ford?’

“They did not answer me, but said it would make good theatrics. I just looked at him and said ‘You want theatrics, I will give you theatrics’.

“Marched myself over to the tool chest and proceeded to cable tie myself to the trophy, they asked again, I laughed, and the rest is history! (sic).”

Klimenko said she wanted to “clear a few things up” after seeing what she said were inflammatory headlines, claiming a grudge.

“It’s news to me,” she said of the so-called grudge.

“When you win Bathurst, that trophy means so much and you look after it and treasure it.”

Klimenko said she gave Kostecki a hug post-race and “all is good” between them.

She also took the opportunity to praise her drivers. The team’s effort was led by Murray and co-driver Jobe Stewart, who came up short of victory after being spun by James Golding with six laps to go.

“It was a bit shattering to be so close and watching a win slip away,” said Klimenko.

“But being motorsport, as they say, if you can’t get over it in 15 min, you’re in the wrong sport.

“It did show the drivers that these things happen and they just have to deal with it, get up and get on with it. Gold Coast should be a good one.”