Skaife is one of Supercars’ most credentialed, with six Bathurst 1000 wins putting him equal fourth on the all-time wins list with Larry Perkins. They sit behind nine-time Peter Brock and seven-time winners Jim Richards and Craig Lowndes.

Despite his career-long affiliation with General Motors and Holden, atop his list is Tickford Racing. Cameron Waters and Mark Winterbottom come out on top in the Monster Energy-backed #6 Ford Mustang.

That’s despite Waters having never won the Bathurst 1000 in his 13 appearances. He has twice finished as the runner-up in 2020 and 2021.

Waters has sat on pole position thrice across 2020, 2021, and 2022 – all in the Gen2 era.

Winterbottom, meanwhile, has one win to his name, beating Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell to the 2013 victory in an epic finish.

“Cam Waters has always been super-fast there and he’s probably always deserved a win but it’s eluded him,” said Skaife.

“I think his combination with Frosty, who’s back at his rightful place being Ford’s front man, will work very well.”

Second on Skaife’s list is this year’s Supercar Sprint Cup winner Broc Feeney and four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jamie Whincup in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

It’s been 13 years since Whincup last won the Great Race with Dumbrell in 2012.

This year is Feeney’s fourth start with Whincup. They were fifth in 2022, non-finishers in 2023 after a gearshift linkage failure, and second in 2024. Is this year their year?

“Feeney has been the qualifying master this year. In terms of pace, he’s been the benchmark in season 2025,” said Skaife.

“If it’s required in terms of strategy to sprint, which it has been over the last 15 years, then you have to put Broc at the top.

“Then you add the seven-time champion with Broc, that is a very well-balanced combination.”

And what about last year’s winners, Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood? They won with Erebus Motorsport in 2024 and will look to go back-to-back with Dick Johnson Racing in the #38 Shell V-Power Mustang.

Kostecki and Hazelwood head to Mount Panorama off the back of winning The Bend 500.

“There’s only the eight combinations that are the same as last year,” said Skaife.

“The continuity of Brodie and Todd together again will serve them well and they’re coming off the back of a great performance at The Bend in the Adelaide 500 precursor event.”

Fourth on Skaife’s list are Will Brown and Scott Pye in the #1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro, neither of who have won the Bathurst 1000 before.

Both have been podium finishers. Brown and Pye shared third place last year, and Pye has two more runner-up finishes with Warren Luff in 2017 and 2018 at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“The reigning champion Will Brown has raced very well throughout 2025,” said Skaife.

“He is in arguably the number one team in pit lane and will form a strong combination with Scott Pye who’s only recently been out of a full-time seat.”

Rounding out Skaife’s list are Matt Payne and five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander.

GT has a storied career at The Mountain, winning in 2000 with Garry Rogers Motorsport and Jason Bargwanna before enduring a nine-year drought for his next with the Holden Racing Team in 2009 alongside Will Davison.

He need not wait long for his third, winning in 2011 with a young Nick Percat at HRT. However, it would be another long wait for his fourth, taking the 2020 edition with Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight and again in 2022.

At just 23 years old, Payne has just three starts and last year suffered a DNF. This year is the first time Payne has had year-on-year continuity in his co-driver.

“Matt Payne has been very impressive in his first couple of years of Supercars racing, particularly though his campaign in the sprint races,” said Tander.

“He should be strong in qualifying also, which if you can be at the pointy end of the field and stay out of trouble, it’s critical factor in being able to win the race.

“The addition of a five-time Bathurst champion in Garth will certainly help Matt’s cause.”

Skaife will join Jess Yates and Garth Tander for a Bathurst 1000 preview show, which will air on Fox Sports 506 at 5:30pm AEDT.

Guests will include last year’s winner Kostecki and Hazelwood, as well as two-time winner Chaz Mostert and 2017 winner David Reynolds.